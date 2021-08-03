Cancel
Financial Reports

Big 5: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) _ Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $36.8 million. On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had profit of $1.63. The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $326 million in the period. Big 5 shares have...

Financial Reportsinvesting.com

MercadoLibre Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2

Investing.com - MercadoLibre reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. MercadoLibre announced earnings per share of $1.37 on revenue of $1.70B. Analysts polled by Investing.com EPS of $0.2362 on revenue of $1.49B. MercadoLibre 's are up 17.28% and is trading at $1,630.00...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Earnings Outlook For Mednax

Mednax (NYSE:MD) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, August 06. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report. What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?. Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Cloudflare Stock Falls As Investors Mull Size Of Earnings, Revenue Beat

Cloudflare stock fell on its second-quarter earnings report as profit and revenue topped analyst estimates, but the size of the beat may have disappointed. Cloudflare earnings guidance for the September quarter came in above expectations. San Francisco-based Cloudflare (NET) reported a second-quarter loss of 2 cents per adjusted share vs....
Financial ReportsForbes

Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Plug Power Today

Plug Power Inc. scheduled to report earnings after Thursday’s close. The stock just hit a record high of $1,565/share in 2000 and is currently trading near $26/share. The stock is prone to big moves after reporting earnings and can easily gap up if the numbers are strong. Conversely, if the numbers disappoint, the stock can easily gap down. To help you prepare, here is what the Street is expecting:
Financial ReportsZacks.com

GoDaddy (GDDY) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Outpace Estimates

GDDY - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of 27 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Notably, the company reported a loss of $4.06 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company generated revenues of $931.3 million, up 15.5% year over year or 14.3% on a...
Financial Reportskfgo.com

Sempra reports second quarter earnings that beat estimates

(Reuters) – U.S. energy company Sempra Energy reported second quarter earnings on Thursday that beat analysts expectations by about 3%. The company, based in San Diego, announced adjusted second quarter earnings of $504 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, compared to $501 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, in the same period in 2020.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Amedisys Stock Is Crashing Today

Amedisys beat analysts' earnings expectations in Q2, but its revenue came in slightly below the consensus estimate. The main factor weighing on the stock was its lower-than-expected full-year guidance. What happened. Shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) were down 21.2% as of 11:29 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The big decline came after...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Dana also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Yelp Stock: Company Posts Surprise Profit, Raises Forecast

Yelp Inc. (YELP) - Get Report reported an unexpected second-quarter profit Thursday, helped by re-openings in the U.S., that have the company feeling optimistic enough to raise revenue guidance for the rest of the year. Yelp said it earned 6 cents a share in the quarter on revenue of $257.2...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Booking Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q2

Investing.com - Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Booking announced earnings per share of $-2.55 on revenue of $2.16B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-2.04 on revenue of $1.89B. Booking shares are down 19% from the beginning...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

CVS Health tops Q2 earnings estimates and raises guidance

CVS Health Corp. posted earnings that topped estimates Wednesday and again raised its guidance. Woonsocket, RI.-based CVS posted net income of $2.791 billion, or $2.10 a share, for the quarter, down from $2.986 billion, or $2.26 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.42, ahead of the $2.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $72.6 billion from $65.3 billion to also beat the $70.2 billion FactSet consensus. Front store same-store sales rose 12.0% and pharmacy same-store sales were up 12.4%. The company administered more than 6 million COVID-19 tests in the quarter and nearly 18 million vaccines across the U.S. CVS is raising its full-year guidance and now expects EPS to range from $6.35 to $6.45, up from earlier guidance of $6.24 to $6.36. It expects adjusted EPS to range from $7.70 to $7.80, up from prior guidance of $7.56 to $7.68. Shares were up 0.6% premarket and have gained 23% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

CVS Health Corp Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ) reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. CVS Health Corp announced earnings per share of $2.42 on revenue of $72.62B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.06 on revenue of $70.14B. CVS Health...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Jack in the Box shares dip 2% on Q3 results

Jack in the Box Inc.'s stock was down 2% in extended trading Wednesday after the fast-food chain reported fiscal third-quarter results. Jack in the Box reported net earnings of $40 million, or $1.80 a share, compared with net income of $32.6 million, or $1.42 a share, in the year-ago quarter. The company's adjusted net income was $1.79 a share. Revenue improved 11% to $269.5 million from $242.3 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected net income of $1.49 a share on revenue of $259 million. Jack in the Box's stock is up 12% so far in 2021. The broader S&P 500 index has risen 17% this year.
Financial Reportstheadvocate.com

Amedisys reports earning, says pandemic affecting hospice segment

Amedisys Inc. on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $80.1 million, or $1.69 per share, as the company said its hospice segment fell short of expectations due to hiring difficulties caused by the COVID pandemic. That’s up from $34.7 million in earnings, or $1.34 per share, during the second quarter...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Timken (TKR) Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Improve Y/Y

TKR - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share was $1.37, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 by a margin of 3%. The bottom line, however, improved 34% year over year, benefiting from higher volume, favorable manufacturing performance and the benefit of currency, which offset higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, rising material and logistics costs, and unfavorable mix.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

O-I Glass (OI) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Sales, Hikes 2021 View

OI - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 54 cents per share compared with the prior-year quarter’s 1 cent per share. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents and exceeded management’s guidance of earnings between 45 cents and 50 cents. The upbeat results resulted from improved sales and production volumes as well as solid operating and cost performance.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Standard Motor Q2 Earnings Smashes Estimates

Standard Motor Products Inc (NYSE: SMP) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 37.97% year-on-year, to $342.08 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $268.56 million. Engine management segment revenue rose 34.7% Y/Y, and temperature control segment sales gained 47.1%. Gross profit rose 54.2% Y/Y to $99.3 million with a gross...

