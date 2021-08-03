Morehouse President Dr. David Thomas Joins Black Leaders for Black Excellence
At Real Times Media we record Black History and we MAKE Black History. Today was no exception. At Studio 1452 We hosted Dr. David Thomas, President of Morehouse College and William F. Pickard who recently donated 2 million dollars to Morehouse College. Dr Thomas was in town to celebrate Negro League Weekend with the Detroit Tigers and threw out the first pitch! Black Excellence 365/24/7. Morehouse College David Thomas @Michigan Chronicle Detroit Tigers Alex Parrish.atlantatribune.com
