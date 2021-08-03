Going from Shod to Bare: A Hoof Care Pro’s Tips for Success

Many equestrians used to think of pulling shoes as just for a horse’s retirement or time off work, but that is no longer the case. More and more owners are interested to see if their horses would do well barefoot, but might not know where to start to ensure a smooth transition out of shoes. Some horses walk out of metal shoes as if they never had them in the first place, while others struggle to handle the adjustment without a bit of help. When the horse does not transition well, many people are quick to assume their horse “can’t be barefoot” and that their horse absolutely needs shoes. While it’s true that the horse might need additional protection to be comfortable, a horse who remains sore once out of shoes is raising a red flag that something beyond the feet may need to be addressed.