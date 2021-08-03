Cancel
Small Business

Jackson County Receives ThreeStar Grant

By Editor
jacksoncountysentinel.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced that 54 counties will receive ThreeStar grants. In total, TNECD is awarding $2.4 million in funding to Tennessee communities through this round of the ThreeStar grant program. “I congratulate these 54 counties...

