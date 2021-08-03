Jackson County Receives ThreeStar Grant

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for an Income Maintenance Caseworker. This position is responsible for intake, application processing and review functions in determining eligibility for Family and Children's Medicaid. Above average communication, computer and work organizational skills are required. Work involves direct contact with the public. Applicants should have one year of Income Maintenance Casework experience. Applicants will also be considered who have an Associate's Degree in human services, business or clerical related field, or graduation from high school and an equivalent combination of training and experience. The starting salary is $28,496.34 – $31,417.21 depending on education and experience. The application for employment is available online at: www.jcdss.org or www.jacksonnc.org and should be submitted to the Jackson County Department of Social Services 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until August 20, 2021. 24e.