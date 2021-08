DeGrom (forearm) played catch again Friday but has yet to advance to mound work, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. DeGrom has battled multiple nagging injuries throughout the year, though you wouldn't know it when looking at his 1.08 ERA and 0.55 WHIP through 15 starts. He's in the middle of his longest absence thus far, and while the fact that he's yet to throw off a mound means his return to game action isn't imminent, it's certainly a positive that he continues to be able to throw in some capacity.