A local evangelist with a global following, Patricia Elaine Hollmer, 70, died early Monday morning. “There’s not a doubt in a million people’s minds that she’s a Christian,” said her husband of 43 years, Pastor Ken Hollmer, of their nondenominational church, the Fort Payne Christian Center. “The best compliment I’d hear all the time was that she lived what she preached. She was sweet and wonderful. That’s why she had so many followers. And she was an honest-to-God servant and an amazing speaker.”