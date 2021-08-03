Wedding Bells Are Ringing In Granville

This article has been sponsored by Walmart. Ranch Style homes are versatile and flexible spaces that bridge the gap between inside and outside. As such, when it comes to styling, it’s all about embracing light, neutral colors and welcoming all kinds of natural textures into the space to add depth and interest. Of course, if you don’t have a Ranch Style house, you can still incorporate the same styling and decorating elements into your own home. When it comes to shopping for the fit-out, Walmart has everything you need and more, from fire pits and fairy lights to beds, sofas, and all kinds of beautiful accessories and art. You’ll be able to look for inspiration and pick up new furniture and decor at over 10,000 stores in 24 countries, with more than 4,700 of those are located in the United States.