U.S. stock indexes rose to record highs Thursday as investors digested President Biden's plans to electrify the U.S. auto market and awaited the July jobs report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 271 points, or 0.78%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index advanced 0.6% and 0.78%, respectively. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at all-time highs as the Dow finished 80 points below its own record peak.