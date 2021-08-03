Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Emory Healthcare announces Anthem Inc. as latest partner in its growing Innovation Hub

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article11TEN Innovation Partners and the Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub today announced Anthem Inc., an innovation leader dedicated to improving health, as its newest strategic partner. Anthem’s participation in this growing health care ecosystem will catalyze progress in digital and remote patient monitoring, advance 5G health care use cases, and bring a critical external perspective to shape ongoing initiatives at the Innovation Hub. Anthem is the latest partner to collaborate with Emory Healthcare using 11TEN’s Demand-Driven Innovation process to rapidly develop and pilot novel solutions in health care.

