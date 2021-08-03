Emory Healthcare announces Anthem Inc. as latest partner in its growing Innovation Hub

One of Uber’s Largest Enterprise Deals to-Date, the Partnership Is Designed to Enable Greater Access to Care across the Country. Uber Health and ModivCare, a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, announced a nationwide partnership aimed at removing barriers to care at-scale, specifically for On-Demand Rides in underserved communities. The partnership, which enables national collaboration, offers a suite of integrated supportive care and non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) solutions for public and private payers and 30 million patients served by ModivCare nationwide – including many Medicaid and Medicare Advantage members. In one of Uber’s largest and most dynamic enterprise relationships – this partnership is expected to enable greater access to care, help reduce costs across the continuum of care, and streamline population health management, thereby leading to improved patient outcomes in the U.S.