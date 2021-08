Board Game: “Rummikub! Rummikub is an important part of any family night. It’s basically dominos; it’s the right level of strategy and fun.”. Book: “I’m halfway through the last volume of Karl Ove Knausgård’s My Struggle and it’s amazing. If you have the time or the inclination to read, you know, 3,600 pages about some deeply personal, weird stuff, then he’s your guy! He can make really banal and seemingly simple things like pushing a kid to a park in the stroller or ordering something at a deli counter resonate. It’s crazy what happens when you read this book because he’s so detailed that you are drawn in. He’s unbelievable. It’s not for everybody, and I’ve had my ups and downs with it, but I’m going to be really proud of myself when I get through it! I mean, it’s not beach reading [laughs]! There’s no plot. The plot is a man’s life laid bare with all of his insecurities and struggles and confusion and he’s really honest about some crazy stuff. Anyone with a father should read the book. Or anybody with children or who’s in a relationship.”