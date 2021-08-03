Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Fall symposium connects activism to Emory’s history of slavery and land dispossession

emory.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the Wake of Slavery and Dispossession: Emory, Racism and the Journey Towards Restorative Justice. In 1905, the philosopher George Santayana wrote, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." More than a century later, people across the world are reckoning with shared histories and working to tell wider truths to set the historical record straight. The Emory University community is invited to explore its own past at a symposium this fall, “In the Wake of Slavery and Dispossession,” from Sept. 29-Oct. 1. The symposium will feature a variety of panel discussions, performances and exhibitions held on the Atlanta and Oxford campuses.

news.emory.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Atlanta, GA
Education
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Santayana
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black History#History Of Slavery#Black People#Emory University#Native American#The Task Force#Anti Black#Indigenous#Oxford College#African American#Oxford Men Of Color#Emory College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Montgomery, ALVindy.com

Sojourn to the Past travels to learn about slavery’s history in US

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — When Brittany Bailey saw a jar containing nondescript dark brown soil on a wooden shelf, it took her back to a cold day in late 2019. “The man was left for dust and nearly forgotten. I was happy to see the jar on the top shelf; I realized not everybody wants to keep it in the past, but we need to educate others on what happened so it will not happen again,” Bailey, a Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past member, explained.
Educationemory.edu

Emory’s C.T. Vivian papers provide rich resources for classes, films, plays

C.T. Vivian is one of the subjects in the documentary film “Into the Archives: Small Steps – C.T. Vivian, Upward Bound and the Fight for Educational Opportunity.” The film will debut at the annual BronzeLens Film Festival, held virtually this year Aug. 17-22. Learn more about the festival or purchase tickets to individual screenings, special events and more.
Educationfordham.edu

Curran Center Contest Winner Examines History of Slavery

Kelly Schmidt, Ph.D., was disturbed by racism from a very young age. “I don’t quite remember where I had learned about prejudice and discrimination for the first time, but I didn’t understand it and I kept asking my mom, ‘Why do people treat people differently because of the way they look?’” she said, “And she couldn’t give me the answers.”
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

President: Emory faculty, staff must be vaccinated for COVID-19 by fall semester

ATLANTA - The president of Emory University updated the university's COVID-19 vaccination policy, now making it mandatory for all faculty and staff at the Atlanta-based school to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the fall semester. President Gregory L. Fenves made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. Pre-term session at Emory begins Aug....
Atlanta, GAGPB

Political Rewind: Clint Smith's Journey Into The History And Narratives Of Slavery In The U.S.

Friday on Political Rewind: How do we come to terms with the battle over a national understanding of our country's history?. In author Clint Smith’s new book, How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America, he travels to locations across the country and talks to people on sites that memorialize — or distort — their link to the legacy of slavery. Throughout his tour of monuments and landmarks, he offers an intergenerational story of how slavery has been central in shaping our nation’s collective history, and the way we view our own identities.
Collegesemory.edu

Bonifield to join Emory provost’s leadership team after Andrechak’s retirement

Susan Bonifield will join the leadership team of Emory University Provost Ravi V. Bellamkonda as senior vice provost for strategic financial and resource planning, following the retirement of Deputy Provost Michael Andrechak, who has led the administration and planning team since 2014. Bellamkonda, who also serves as executive vice president for academic affairs, announced the transition July 27.
CollegesPosted by
Deseret News

Opinion: When universities have the courage not to cancel

Have you heard the good news about cancel culture on college campuses? Did you see the story about the university that didn’t cancel the speaker?. We all know how the story usually goes: Someone on campus voices an unpopular perspective or makes a comment that is hurtful or insensitive to some group. Then, stage right, the angry mob enters. Public pressure mounts until someone in power yields to the grievance brigade.
EducationPosted by
Fox News

Princeton offering 'Black Lives Matter' course taught by professor with 'commitment' to 'critical race theory'

Princeton University is offering a "Black Lives Matter" class to students that includes readings from a former communist party leader who once made the FBI's Most Wanted List. The course, which promises to explore the "historical roots and growth of the Black Lives Matter social movement," will be offered to students starting this Fall semester. The course features readings from former Black Panther member Angela Davis, a two-time vice-presidential candidate of the Communist Party.
Video Gameswshu.org

'Blackhaven' Game Explores Racism, Slavery And America’s Past

A new video game developed in part by a UConn professor explores distortions of America’s past by taking players to an American plantation museum where the history of slavery has been erased. In Blackhaven, you play as Kendra Turner, an intern from an unnamed historically Black college, who’s taken a...
Loudoun County, VAInside Nova

Kerr: How we teach history is what’s critical

A recent Loudoun County School Board meeting was raucously disrupted in part over the issue of Critical Race Theory (CRT). I have doubts that many of the protestors even know exactly what that is, which is understandable because CRT is poorly defined at best. What’s more, it’s not a part...
SocietyEllsworth American

History lesson needed

The author’s poorly constructed rant in “Payback for participation trophies” on July 22, which lumps together the banning of plastic bags, awarding of trophies, critical race theory and so-called left-wing parents and educators has inspired this response. The slave laws of Massachusetts in 1641 and Virginia of 1661 paved the...
Bucks County, PAtheintell.com

Op-Ed: Teaching history in the classroom is not a radical idea

Do you remember how the Soviet government continually rewrote history, cutting since-purged leaders out of photographs and erasing or distorting past events to keep their citizens ignorant and maintain Communist Party power?. America, just the opposite, was founded on the belief that free speech and a vibrant ecosystem of competing...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
WJON

University of Minnesota Professors Call for Vaccine Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A growing number of professors and staff at the University of Minnesota are calling on the school to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations this fall. Many faculty members say they are anxious about returning to the classroom as COVID-19 cases are surging due to the delta variant of the virus. More than 500 people have signed a letter supporting a vaccine mandate.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

How Much Did the History of American Chattel Slavery Shape William Faulkner’s Absalom, Absalom!?

William Faulkner’s Absalom, Absalom! is not a novel known for its tidy plot or linear story line. The story of Thomas Sutpen and his sons Henry Sutpen and Charles Bon is told from multiple points of view, as well as from several perspectives in time, which makes it incredibly complex and layered. Yet underneath all these various narrative threads Absalom Absalom! tells a story of the intersection of race, identity, and history, since the novel’s characters and the story that unfolds around them is propelled by those forces. The issue of race turns up throughout the novel, whether it is in the slow reveal of Charles Bon’s one drop of Black blood or Sutpen’s racist behavior, which in time leads to the destruction of his family.
Portland, ORsoutheastexaminer.com

Common Ground Reckoning with Land-Race History

Common Ground Presbyterian Church, 2828 SE Stephens St., was originally incorporated in 1961 as Colonial Heights, a name based on the real estate designation at the time. It has researched a legal name change, but will more likely use Common Ground as a “doing business as” name. For over five...

Comments / 0

Community Policy