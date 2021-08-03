Fall symposium connects activism to Emory’s history of slavery and land dispossession
In the Wake of Slavery and Dispossession: Emory, Racism and the Journey Towards Restorative Justice. In 1905, the philosopher George Santayana wrote, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." More than a century later, people across the world are reckoning with shared histories and working to tell wider truths to set the historical record straight. The Emory University community is invited to explore its own past at a symposium this fall, “In the Wake of Slavery and Dispossession,” from Sept. 29-Oct. 1. The symposium will feature a variety of panel discussions, performances and exhibitions held on the Atlanta and Oxford campuses.news.emory.edu
