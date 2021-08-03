Fall symposium connects activism to Emory’s history of slavery and land dispossession

William Faulkner’s Absalom, Absalom! is not a novel known for its tidy plot or linear story line. The story of Thomas Sutpen and his sons Henry Sutpen and Charles Bon is told from multiple points of view, as well as from several perspectives in time, which makes it incredibly complex and layered. Yet underneath all these various narrative threads Absalom Absalom! tells a story of the intersection of race, identity, and history, since the novel’s characters and the story that unfolds around them is propelled by those forces. The issue of race turns up throughout the novel, whether it is in the slow reveal of Charles Bon’s one drop of Black blood or Sutpen’s racist behavior, which in time leads to the destruction of his family.