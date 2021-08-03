William Arthur Horning

February 5, 1945 ~ August 2, 2021 (age 76) William A. Horning, 76, of Sebring passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Aultman Hospital. William was born on February 5, 1945 in Salem, Ohio to the late Harold and Eileen (Davis) Horning. William was a proud United States Air Force Veteran. He was a member of the Sebring Fire Department serving the community from 1979 to 1992 and retired from MPI Labels where he worked from 1998 to 2010. William was a diehard Cleveland Indians fan and loved his dog Shilo. William was a Catholic in faith and a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Sebring.