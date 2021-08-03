Cancel
Sebring, OH

William Arthur Horning

Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 2 days ago
February 5, 1945 ~ August 2, 2021 (age 76) William A. Horning, 76, of Sebring passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Aultman Hospital. William was born on February 5, 1945 in Salem, Ohio to the late Harold and Eileen (Davis) Horning. William was a proud United States Air Force Veteran. He was a member of the Sebring Fire Department serving the community from 1979 to 1992 and retired from MPI Labels where he worked from 1998 to 2010. William was a diehard Cleveland Indians fan and loved his dog Shilo. William was a Catholic in faith and a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Sebring.

Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

