Nashville, TN

Amy Grant Celebrates 30 Years of ‘Heart in Motion’

By Lindsay Williams
soundslikenashville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy Grant graduated from one of the earliest classes of Leadership Music in 1991—the same year her now quintessential album, Heart in Motion, released. The month before the coveted music business program’s closing retreat, Grant’s “Baby, Baby” hit No. 1 on the pop charts. It was a bittersweet milestone for the singer who started her career in Christian music. On one hand, she had just made history as one of the first artists in her genre to “cross over.” On the other hand, the meteoric success of the record, propelled by the hypnotic pop of the chart-topping lead single, meant Grant would miss the pinnacle of the Leadership Music program, which she calls a “fantastic, great community-building experience.”

