Mitch McConnell laughs after Chuck Schumer playfully cuts him off en route to press conference

Contrary to popular belief, even senators have a sense of humor. On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) playfully cut off Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) at the last second, as they approached the lectern for their weekly press conferences at the same time. Schumer framed the lighthearted slight as just "the prerogatives of the majority," while McConnell, alongside plenty of other reporters in the room, laughed harder than NBC News' Leigh Ann Caldwell said she had ever seen.