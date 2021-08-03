Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Mitch McConnell laughs after Chuck Schumer playfully cuts him off en route to press conference

By Brigid Kennedy
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Contrary to popular belief, even senators have a sense of humor. On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) playfully cut off Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) at the last second, as they approached the lectern for their weekly press conferences at the same time. Schumer framed the lighthearted slight as just "the prerogatives of the majority," while McConnell, alongside plenty of other reporters in the room, laughed harder than NBC News' Leigh Ann Caldwell said she had ever seen.

theweek.com

Comments / 1

The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate#Nbc News#Leadermcconnell#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Schumer beats McConnell in Capitol footrace to the TV cameras

A sneaky Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., scuttled Sen. Mitch McConnell's plans for a news conference Tuesday afternoon at the Capitol, sparking a rare moment of laughter from the stoic McConnell. The camera-savvy Schumer saw that McConnell, R-Ky., was heading to the TV microphones Tuesday afternoon to address the press corps...
Congress & Courtseenews.net

Senate votes down NEPA amendment to bipartisan bill

The Senate continued voting on amendments today, inching the bipartisan infrastructure bill closer to passage amid uncertainty about the chamber’s schedule. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has been pushing to finish the package this week, but Republicans warned they would oppose efforts to expedite consideration without additional amendment votes. Minority...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Mitch McConnell is threatening more mayhem. Democrats plan to call his bluff.

Ever since Donald Trump’s loss, Republicans have had repeated opportunities to take off-ramps from their ongoing radicalization — and have refused. They buttressed his 2020 lies, helped whitewash the insurrection, killed a Jan. 6 commission, and humored fringe lawmakers embracing political violence and anti-vaccine derangement. Now Republicans are about to...
Congress & Courtswkzo.com

Slow slog in U.S. Senate for $1 trillion infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate made gradual progress on Tuesday on a $1 trillion infrastructure investment bill to upgrade roads, bridges, mass transit and broadband services as the Democratic and Republican leaders squabbled over debate on amendments. The legislation https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-bipartisan-1-trillion-infrastructure-bill-2021-08-02, which is backed by President Joe Biden, marked a rare...
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

McConnell says GOP won't help Dems with 'reckless' debt plan

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell made clear Thursday that Republicans will not help Democrats with the votes to raise the debt ceiling as Congress is grappling with a crucial deadline. McConnell, R-Ky., railed against Democrats' plans to pass a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill without GOP support. He said if...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Schumer urges GOP to ignore Trump: He's 'rooting for failure'

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is urging Republicans to ignore former President Trump ’s pressure to walk away from weeks-long bipartisan infrastructure talks. Schumer, speaking from the Senate floor, pointed to Trump’s comments as an example of external forces “rooting for failure.”. “Will our Republican colleagues follow the absurd...
POTUSNewsweek

Trump Calls Mitch McConnell 'Knucklehead' for Not Eliminating Filibuster

Had Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell been more of a political powerhouse, the filibuster would be a thing of the past and Senator Joe Manchin would be a Republican, according to former President Donald Trump. Once Trump's greatest ally on Capitol Hill, McConnell broke with the former president over his...

Comments / 1

Community Policy