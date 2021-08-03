MEO Names Housing Specialist Shayna Manlapao as Employee of the Month

Housing specialist Shayna Manlapao was named Maui Economic Opportunity’s June Employee of the Month. “Not only does she provide personal excellence with all of her clients, as a co-worker Shay has helped me learn the ropes and tips of our duties in RAP (Rental Assistance Program),” said Lance Winston, who nominated Shay for the honor. “She has been patient, extremely kind, and makes work fun with her local flair.”