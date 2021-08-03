Charter promotes Robinson and Perlman
STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) today announced the promotions of Jodi Robinson to EVP, Digital Platforms and Jake Perlman to EVP, Software Development & IT. In her new role, Robinson will oversee the significant expansion of the Digital Platforms organization, which currently leads video product management, customer self-service platforms, the internal design agency, and the data platforms organization.www.lightreading.com
