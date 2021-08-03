Charter promotes Robinson and Perlman

Ben Wheeler has joined the Commercial Lending team at Savings Bank of Walpole as senior vice president, Commercial Lending. He will work to develop and implement the bank’s strategic vision for commercial lending and business banking products and services. Wheeler previously served as senior vice president, commercial banking, for NBT Bank N.A., where he focused on business development and growth of the commercial portfolio in the Monadnock Region. Wheeler also worked at TD Bank N.A. for many years as regional vice president, commercial banking, for western/central New Hampshire. He was the recipient of the bank’s Chairman Award Winner (top 1 percent of employee base) seven times. Wheeler holds an MBA in business administration and management from Southern N.H. University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration and economics from Plymouth State College. Wheeler serves on the Monadnock United Way’s Finance, Executive and Resource Development committees and just completed a year as board chairman. He is also incoming president of the Rotary Club of Jaffrey-Rindge and a volunteer coach for the Conant High School Unified Basketball program. Wheeler lives in Jaffrey with his family.