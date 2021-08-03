Cancel
Ellsworth, OH

Neil Anthony Moracco

Posted by 
Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 2 days ago
January 1, 1954 ~ July 31, 2021 (age 67) Neil "Tony" Anthony Moracco, 67, of Ellsworth passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family after fighting a long hard fight of multiple illnesses. Tony was born on January 1, 1954 in Warren, Ohio to the late Fred and Anna Mae (Wehr) Moracco. Tony was a carpenter by trade and loved to point out buildings of the ones he built. He enjoyed coaching and teaching softball especially to his daughters and the light of his life was his granddaughters.

Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

