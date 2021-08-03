Neil Anthony Moracco

January 1, 1954 ~ July 31, 2021 (age 67) Neil "Tony" Anthony Moracco, 67, of Ellsworth passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family after fighting a long hard fight of multiple illnesses. Tony was born on January 1, 1954 in Warren, Ohio to the late Fred and Anna Mae (Wehr) Moracco. Tony was a carpenter by trade and loved to point out buildings of the ones he built. He enjoyed coaching and teaching softball especially to his daughters and the light of his life was his granddaughters.