Utah State

Utah's hospitals feeling the strain of latest COVID wave

By Peter Yankowski
NewsTimes
 2 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s hospitals are feeling the strain as coronavirus cases increase, the vast majority among unvaccinated people, officials said Tuesday. Republican Gov. Spencer Cox called the latest wave a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” yet maintained the state wouldn’t be following New York in requiring people show they got the shot. Still, if private companies require some sort of proof, state would support them, he said.

