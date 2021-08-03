Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures inch above normal before weekend with humidity low through Friday

ClickOnDetroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – Temperatures will be inching above normal before the weekend. But there are some oppressive days looming toward the end of the forecast. Humidity remains low through Friday. So even as the heat builds incrementally, we won’t feel a huge difference through Friday. Temperatures will reach the low and mid 80s in those three days. Most of us say goodbye to 50-degree lows after Wednesday morning, as well.

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Detroit#Heat Index#Detroit#Wdiv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy