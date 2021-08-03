Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures inch above normal before weekend with humidity low through Friday
DETROIT – Temperatures will be inching above normal before the weekend. But there are some oppressive days looming toward the end of the forecast. Humidity remains low through Friday. So even as the heat builds incrementally, we won’t feel a huge difference through Friday. Temperatures will reach the low and mid 80s in those three days. Most of us say goodbye to 50-degree lows after Wednesday morning, as well.www.clickondetroit.com
