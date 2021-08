The past 18 months have battered restaurants in ways the industry had never seen before, so we know the places that rose to the top have staying power. Here, we round up the 30 best restaurants in San Antonio right now, including 25 that have proven they have what it takes to succeed in the long run as well as five newer eateries that have already shown they know what is required to last. If the past year-and-a-half has taught us anything about the culinary scene, it’s that it needs our support to thrive. Get out and visit an old favorite from this list or try something new. You won’t be disappointed.