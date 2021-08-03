Cancel
NASA is Going Ahead With a Hopping Lander to Explore the Lunar Surface

By Andy Tomaswick
Universe Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMethods of movement for robotic explorers of other worlds have been as varied as the worlds themselves. Some missions have been simple landers, some rovers, and now there’s even been a helicopter flight on Mars. But there is an unexplored hybrid mode of movement that will soon be coming to a Moon near you – hopping. NASA just granted an additional $41.6 million to support development of a hopping lunar lander that will explore the inside of craters that are permanently in shadow.

AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Astronomers find three new planets including one that ‘could protect and support life’ and an ‘ocean world’

Astronomers have found three new exoplanets around a nearby star that are very similar to those in our own solar system - including one that could support life.The star, L 98-59, is only 35 light-years away from Earth; its orbiting planets may also contain water in their interiors or atmosphere. Two of the planets nearest to the star are likely dry, but one “ocean world” could have as much as one third of its mass made up of liquid.“The planet in the habitable zone may have an atmosphere that could protect and support life,” María Rosa Zapatero Osorio, an...
AstronomyDigital Trends

Check out this stunning Earth image captured by an astronaut

Besides working on science experiments, conducting spacewalks, and dealing with the occasional space-based emergency, astronauts aboard the International Space Station also get to enjoy jaw-dropping views of Earth from 250 miles up. Some of the astronauts also like to photograph the scenery and share those images with folks down here...
AstronomyAviation Week

Scientists Launch Privately Funded Hunt For Unidentified Space Objects

Nearly 400 years ago, Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei published a book that built a case for an alternative view of the Solar System, one that revolved not around Earth but the Sun. Initially licensed by the Roman Inquisition, Dialogue Concerning the Two Chief World Systems proved so... Scientists Launch Privately...
AstronomyDesign Taxi

NASA Rover Gets Up Close To Mysterious Stone Arch Found On Martian Surface

NASA’s Curiosity rover has discovered a small, naturally-formed stone arch in the Gale Crater on Mars. The high-definition image of the formation is available to download at the official photo repository, though NASA-JPL engineer Kevin M Gill has also personally stitched the images together for a more detailed look. While...
AstronomyPhys.org

Lunar samples solve mystery of the moon's supposed magnetic shield

In 2024, a new age of space exploration will begin when NASA sends astronauts to the moon as part of their Artemis mission, a follow-up to the Apollo missions of the 1960s and 1970s. Some of the biggest questions that scientists hope to explore include determining what resources are found...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

SpaceX, Planet ink deal to launch Earth-imaging satellites through 2025

Planet has signed another contract with SpaceX, locking it in as the 'go-to launch provider' for the Earth-imaging company through 2025. San Francisco-based Planet operates the world's largest fleet of Earth-observation satellites, most of which are tiny but capable cubesats known as Doves (or, more recently, SuperDoves). SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets have launched 83 Planet satellites on seven missions to date, and the new deal ensures that number will grow.
AstronomyPosted by
CNN

Two robots are changing the way we explore Mars

CNN — In the quest to understand Mars, two robots are better than one – especially when they work together. While the Perseverance rover prepares to collect its first Martian sample, the Ingenuity helicopter is flying overhead to scout the terrain and take photos. “Ingenuity is allowing the Perseverance science...
AstronomyUniverse Today

Scientists Figure out how the Asteroid Belt Attacked the Dinosaurs

How do you track an asteroid that hit the Earth over 60 million years ago? By using a combination of geology and computer simulations, at least according to a team of scientists from the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI). Those methods might have let them solve a long-standing mystery of both archeology and astronomy – where did the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs come from?
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Ingenuity Mars helicopter gearing up for 11th Red Planet flight

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity is getting set for its 11th off-Earth flight, which could happen early Thursday morning (Aug. 5). The 4-pound (1.8 kilograms) Ingenuity landed with the Perseverance rover inside Mars' Jezero Crater on Feb. 18. Six weeks later, the little rotorcraft deployed from Perseverance's belly and began a month-long flight campaign to demonstrate that aerial exploration is feasible on the Red Planet.
AstronomyUniverse Today

Astronomers Find a Huge Planet Orbiting its Star at 6,000 Times the Earth-Sun Distance

Tracking exoplanets is hard – especially when that exoplanet is so far away from its parent star that the normally used “transit” method of watching it dim the light of the star itself is ineffectual. But it really helps if the planet is huge, and has its own infrared glow, no matter how far away from its star it might be. At least those properties allowed a team of scientists from the University of Hawai’i to track a particular exoplanet called (and we’re not kidding) Coconuts-2b.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA Says Cold Shadows on the Lunar Surface Can Explain Moon Water Mystery

The shadows cast by the roughness of the Moon’s surface create small cold spots for water ice to accumulate even during the harsh lunar daytime. Scientists are confident that water ice can be found at the Moon’s poles inside permanently shadowed craters – in other words, craters that never receive sunlight. But observations show water ice is also present across much of the lunar surface, even during daytime. This is a puzzle: Previous computer models suggested any water ice that forms during the lunar night should quickly burn off as the Sun climbs overhead.
AstronomySpaceRef

NASA Identifies Likely Locations of the Early Molten Moon's Deep Secrets

The thorium concentration across the vast South Pole – Aitken Basin on the lunar farside reveals the distribution of mantle materials violently ejected during the basin-forming impact. Here, thorium abundance is represented by a rainbow color scale, with high-thorium areas shown in red, trending to purple and grey with lower abundances. Two craters in the northwestern region of the basin exhibit especially high thorium abundance (indicated in red on the map), suggesting the presence of abundant mantle materials currently exposed on the surface. Credits: NASA/LRO/Lunar Prospector/D. Moriarty.
Aerospace & DefenseCNET

NASA Mars helicopter scouts out rocks with 'curious lines'

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter is gearing up for its 11th flight, which could happen as soon as Wednesday night. It's a fairly simple relocation flight, so it's not expected to be as dramatic as the previous airborne journey. The Ingenuity team is still poring over images the rotorcraft snapped on that flight, and there are some noteworthy rocks on display.

