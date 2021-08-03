Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Tierra Whack Drops Ode to Her Favorite Designers, ‘Walk the Beat’

By Claire Shaffer
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago

Tierra Whack is back with a new fashion-themed track, “Walk the Beat.”

The song is a lyrical ode to Whack’s favorite clothing designers, and even sounds like something you’d hear a model strut down the runway to. “Alexander Wang with that Helmut Lang/Ghetto fab so I’m still eatin’ chicken wings/Versatile so I can keep switchin’ lanes/I got plenty Janes, I got plenty rings,” Whack raps. “Ain’t nothin’ to a queen, you ain’t said a thing/But that Jim Carrey, but they bite the slang/Like to call him, like to listen ‘causе he wanna hang/He was goin’ nuts so I let him hang.”

“Walk the Beat” is Tierra Whack’s first single since she partnered with Lego for the whimsical “Link” back in April. Whack created the music video for the song with the help of director Cat Solen as well as a group of Philadelphia school children, whose ideas for a rocket ship made out of animals formed the basis for the video’s storyline. She released her debut album Whack World in 2018.

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tierra Whack
Person
Jim Carrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ode#Whack World#The Beat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Rolling Stone

Billie Eilish Gets Animated for Disney+ Special Teaser Trailer

Billie Eilish becomes your moody Disney princess briefly in a new teaser for her upcoming Disney+ concert special Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles. The special will feature songs from her new album and is set to premiere on September 3rd. Eilish’s Disney+ debut was co-directed by...
MusicRolling Stone

Hard-Ons Recruit Tim Rogers as Vocalist for New Single, Album

Iconic Sydney punk outfit the Hard-Ons have announced that You Am I’s Tim Rogers has stepped up to become their new frontman, with a new single, album, and tour dates to follow. Announced today, the unexpected news sees Rogers filling in as frontman of the group, who celebrate 40 years...
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: The Redwoods, ‘I Wrote a Letter’

Melbourne indie-folk group The Redwoods have unveiled the perfect mid-week pick-me-up, sharing their luscious new single “I Wrote a Letter” ahead of its official release tomorrow. A slow-burning reflection upon the dichotomy of “overwhelm and hope”, “I Wrote a Letter” is a warm, soulful piece of acoustic-led bliss that sees...
CelebritiesRolling Stone

Baker Boy Unveils National ‘Gela’ Album Tour Dates

More than two weeks from the announcement of his long-awaited debut album, Arnhem Land rapper Baker Boy has detailed a run of national tour dates in support of the record’s release. Announcing the arrival of Gela last month, Baker Boy’s highly-anticipated full-length debut is set to arrive on October 15th,...
CelebritiesEssence

Yas, Queen! Lil Kim Is Serving Us Looks—And We Are Here For It

Hear ye, hear ye! The Queen Bee wants all eyes on her, and bay-by, she has our full attention. While Lil Kim has always been known to set trends, it should come as no surprise that the seasoned rapper and style icon is giving the people what they want this summer and we love it. Just recently, the 47-year-old mom showed up at Ahead Week Miami as a panelist dressed in a white Celine t-shirt ($415), white jeans, and a small Celine vertical mini tote ($1,300).
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Teyana Taylor Highlights Her Low-Rise Pants Like No One Else With This Bejeweled Chain Belt

Teyana Taylor is one of the many celebrities who've hopped aboard the low-rise pants trend from the early aughts. Only this time, she's showing us a twist in leather and a crystal-encrusted chain belt. The American singer-songwriter, model, and choreographer spent a night out at Rolling Loud with her friends, including Winnie Harlow, fashion stylist EJ King, and photographer Jamie Bruce, and her outfit was made for dancing. She opted for leather slacks that skimmed her hips and put her bejeweled Agent Provocateur belt (and those abs!) on full display. Taylor's look was complete with a Skims Fits Everybody micro crop top, chunky statement jewelry, and Bottega Veneta's iconic tire boots. While we couldn't find an exact match to her trousers, Teyana's PrettyLittleThing collection includes a couple pairs of pants that take a similar silhouette, proving she was already a fan of the cut and its return to the spotlight in 2021. See her style ahead, then scope out her essential items.
ComicsComicBook

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off New Hello Kitty Nails

Megan Thee Stallion has showed off her new set of nails featuring Hello Kitty! The Grammy Award winning artist continues to take over the music landscape with each new single, and has been winning fans even faster thanks to her open love of anime as well. The artist has shown off her love of anime in cool ways in the past with not only sneaking in some references to the anime world in some of her music, but with full cosplay and nail art representing some of her biggest favorites as well. Now she's shown off a new set of fun nails!
Theater & DancePopSugar

You Can Always Count on Tinashe to Deliver With Super-Sexy Music Videos

There are two things you can always count on when Tinashe drops new music: it will be a total bop that will make you want to dance, and it will have a super-sexy music video to match. When it comes to the latter, the 28-year-old always delivers with visuals. Whether she's taking center stage or having a slumber party with Britney Spears, her videos always manage to fog up our computer screens. I mean, how could they not with her ultra-steamy dance moves? After her latest music video for "Bouncin" got everyone talking, we decided to round up some of her sexiest music videos to date. Allow Tinashe to teach you a lesson in sexy dance moves with the videos ahead.
MusicBillboard

Billie Eilish Brings 'Male Fantasy' to the Bedroom for Vevo Live Performance: Watch

Billie Eilish strips down "Male Fantasy" for a new Vevo Live performance in support of her latest LP Happier Than Ever. The pop star performed the album's closer in an intimate bedroom setting, where the singer, wearing a white cutout sweater and blue dress, planted herself at the edge of a golden bed. Her brother and hitmaker-in-crime Finneas accompanied her on acoustic guitar from a different corner of the room.
Musicnickiswift.com

The True Meaning Behind 'Woo Baby' By Pop Smoke Featuring Chris Brown

Following his tragic death in February 2020, Pop Smoke's career continues to see elevated success posthumously. His first posthumous album, "Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon," exhibited the Brooklyn native's versatility as an artist while also boosting his celebrity. "Shoot For The Stars, Aim For Moon" went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release in July 2020, earning the equivalent of 251,000 albums sold with 268 million streams and 59,000 in sales (via New York Times). The "Welcome to the Party" crooner also made history with the longest-running No. 1 album on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart since 1990, a milestone set by M.C. Hammer's "Please Hammer, Don't Hurt Em" album.
Celebritiesat40.com

Normani & Cardi B Take It Off For Steamy Cover Art For 'Wild Side' Collab

Normani is back and this time she's recruited Cardi B. On Wednesday (July 14), the pair announced a new collaboration called "Wild Side," alongside some steamy cover art, where the two can be seen on a giant pearly shell with nothing but carefully placed locks of hair on their bodies. Word has it the track was worked on by a production team, including Starrah, Tyler Rohn, Dave Cappa, Jonah Christian and more. "You guys are going to see Normani in a different light," the rapper said of the team-up on her Instagram Story. "I feel like this is [her] big comeback and I want you guys to treat it like it's her birthday. This song is amazing. I'm just so proud of her."
MakeupPosted by
POPSUGAR

Lizzo Is Setting Trends Yet Again With Her New Green Jade Manicure

Lizzo said "bye-bye" to her pink french gummy-bear nails and hello to green jade nail art this week. In a video posted on the singer's TikTok, she showed her mani transformation from start to finish by giving her followers a close-up look at her old nails before moving the camera in real close to her hand and pulling back out to transition to her new nail-art design.

Comments / 0

Community Policy