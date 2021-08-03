Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Watch Jason Isbell Cut a Promo for All Elite Wrestling

By Jon Freeman
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39jClK_0bGgrqx300

If this writing and singing gut-wrenching songs gig doesn’t work out, Jason Isbell might have a future in professional wrestling. On Tuesday, the Grammy winner released a particularly compelling promo ahead of All Elite Wrestling’s match between Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black, which airs Wednesday night on TNT.

Isbell introduces himself in the clip as “Folk singer. Songwriter. Guitar player. Fan of Cody Rhodes.” Rhodes, the son of the late wrestling great Dusty, had been ambushed by Black in previous AEW appearances and threatened with being euthanized like an aging horse. Isbell wasn’t having it.

“I hear Malakai Black claims he’s gonna put Cody Rhodes down like an old horse,” he says. “But from what I know of Malakai Black, he’s from Amsterdam. I’ve been to Amsterdam. I didn’t see nothing but bicycles! I didn’t see any horses.”

Isbell called into question Black’s ability to actually do any harm, fatal or otherwise, to Rhodes, on account of his proximity to all those bicycles. “I don’t think he knows what it takes to put down an old horse. It’s a lot harder than it looks. Sometimes the horses get back up,” Isbell continues. “Their hooves are very hard. But you wouldn’t know that, because a horse is not a bicycle.”

Rhodes, Isbell promised, would instead be bringing a very young horse’s energy to the ring, and that would therefore make him more dangerous and unlike a bicycle. “He’s gonna kick you with his back legs, Malakai Black,” Isbell said, sneering, “If that even is your real name. I mean it’s fine if it’s not — if you chose it for yourself, I’m cool with that. It sounds pretty tough, but still.”

“He’s gonna destroy you on August 4th and I know this because I know horses,” Isbell added.

Fellow country musician and avid wrestling fan Joshua Hedley also caught the promo.

“How the FUCK did @jasonisbell get this gig over me? I’m pissed,” he tweeted. “Man I knew you would be,” Isbell responded.

Envy aside, Hedley agreed with at least one part. “You’re right about bicycles tho.”

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Joshua Hedley
Person
Jason Isbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Horse#Combat#All Elite Wrestling#Tnt#Malakaiblack#Jasonisbell#Jasonisbell#Joshuahedley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEf4wonline.com

Cody Rhodes AEW media call: Bray Wyatt, Rampage, death matches

Ahead of his Wednesday clash with the debuting Malakai Black at AEW Homecoming, AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes talked to the media for nearly an hour Tuesday afternoon, hitting on a variety of topics but none related to CM Punk or Daniel Bryan,. Rhodes opened the call warning the...
WWE411mania.com

Cody Rhodes On AEW Signing Malakai Black, Black Working With Jake Roberts

Cody Rhodes is set to face Malakai Black tonight at AEW Dynamite Homecoming, and he discussed AEW’s signing of Black on this week’s media call. Rhodes talked about whether the company changed any plans due to signing Black and the new AEW star working with Jake Roberts, and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW Dynamite Results: Malakai Black Vs. Cody Rhodes, Juventud Guerrera

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite: Homecoming, beginning at 8 pm ET from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to...
WWEringsidenews.com

Cody Rhodes On Bray Wyatt Possibly Coming To AEW

WWE released Bray Wyatt from his WWE contract and that was a shock for many. Even the company’s network affiliates weren’t too please by that turn of events. Naturally, fans will assume that Windham Rotunda will go to AEW, because they are the second largest pro wrestling company in North America. Nothing has been confirmed at this time, because his release just went down on Saturday. Still, Cody Rhodes has a fond opinion of Wyatt.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Dynamite Drops Braun Strowman Bombshell?

Could Braun Strowman be coming to AEW? It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly AEW on TNT television program. Emanating from their home turf of Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida this evening, AEW Dynamite: Homecoming features a jam-packed lineup from top-to-bottom. This Braun Strowman AEW rumor recently leaked.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

What Happened With Cody Rhodes After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air?

Cody Rhodes continued to tease his retirement from pro wrestling after AEW Dynamite: Homecoming went off the air. As seen in the video below, Rhodes removed his other boot and got down on all fours to kiss the mat. He then departed the ring to cheers along with his brother, Dustin Rhodes.
WWEringsidenews.com

Brandi Rhodes Is Very Upset With Malakai Black After AEW Dynamite

Malakai Black made his debut on AEW Dynamite last month and immediately knocked out Cody Rhodes and Arn Anderson. This signaled his intentions and that ruthless energy didn’t stop at AEW Homecoming. Their feud has built up for the past month and it finally culminated on this week’s episode of...
Musicwestcentralsbest.com

Jason Isbell Cover's Metallica's "Sad But True" For 30th Anniversary Release

Metallica marks the 30th anniversary of its self-titled fifth album — a/k/a The Black Album — with two landmark releases, both out September 10th on the band’s own Blackened Recordings:. The Black Album is one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed records of all time. Its 1991 release...
Musicsaltlakemagazine.com

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Kick Off Red Butte Concert Series

Red Butte Garden’s 2021 Outdoor Concert Series kicks off this week with a show that sold out before most of us could even try to get our hands on tickets: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. I first became interested in Jason Isbell’s music in an unusual way. Not on...
Little Rock, ARPosted by
Arkansas Times

A weekend To-Do List: ‘Pride and the Power of Love’ at ESSE Purse Museum, Summer Soulstice X, Lucinda Williams, Jason Isbell, Ashley McBryde and more

Vax up, mask up, and support your local creatives however you can. Gathering safely these days is hard; be on the lookout for policy changes or date changes, and handle them with all the grace you can summon. Also: Note that the Jason Isbell and Lucinda Williams concert previously scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 4 has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14. Note, also, that the White Water Tavern’s reopening is this weekend; more on that here and here.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Jason Isbell, Lucinda Williams show in Little Rock rescheduled

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit is coming to Little Rock, but the date has changed once more after first being rescheduled in 2020 because of the covid-19 pandemic. The concert, with Lucinda Williams opening, is now scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14, at the First Security Amphitheater, 400 President Clinton Ave., on Little Rock’s downtown riverfront. A story in Thursday’s edition listed the concert day as Wednesday, but after the story was published a new date was released.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

Cody Rhodes Refuses To Discuss CM Punk and Daniel Bryan Rumors

Cody Rhodes answered questions from the wrestling media today heading into AEW Homecoming. Cody made it immediately clear that he would not be taking questions from the media about the current rumors out there in the wrestling world. Of course, it has been hotly speculated that CM Punk and Daniel...
WWEPosted by
aiptcomics

Cody Rhodes talks ‘Dynamite: Homecoming’, Malakai Black, and more

Ahead of AEW Dynamite’s Homecoming event, Cody Rhodes and AEW invited journalists to a media call to talk about Rhodes’ upcoming main event match-up with Malakai Black. While on the call, Rhodes also discussed the recent release of Bray Wyatt from WWE, COVID’s effects on AEW’s upcoming schedule, the controversy surrounding deathmatch wrestling and Chris Jericho vs Nick Gage, and the importance of bringing in legends and building young talent for AEW.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: Cody Rhodes Retiring?, Ruby Soho – AEW, WWE Vs. COVID (Feat. Renee Paquette)

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at Noon EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWEPosted by
FanSided

AEW Dynamite: Homecoming Preview and Predictions

AEW Dynamite is back this Wednesday as the promotion presents its Homecoming edition from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, the promotion’s home during the pandemic era. This card is pretty loaded as it includes the in-ring debut of Malakai Black, a TNT Title match, the third labor of Jericho as...
Musicsaltlakemagazine.com

Review: Jason Isbell and Lucinda Williams Celebrate Red Butte’s Return

Opening for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Friday night, Lucinda Williams seated herself in front of the microphone and apologized to the crowd for not being able to play the guitar or dance around. “But I can still sing,” she added, drawing whoops and hollers from the audience at Red Butte Gardens Amphitheatre. In some ways, this set the tone for the night: maybe the return to live musical performances wasn’t everything we hoped it would be, but we’ll take it gladly.
WWE411mania.com

Cody Rhodes on the Jericho vs. Gage Deathmatch, Nearly Working One With Matt Tremont

– During this week’s AEW Dynamite Homecoming media conference call, EVP and wrestler Cody Rhodes discussed the deathmatch between Chris Jericho and Nick Gage on last week’s episode. Rhodes also discussed how he considered working a deathmatch once with Matt Tremont before joining AEW. Below is an excerpt from Cody Rhodes (via Fightful):
MusicPosted by
The Boot

Adia Victoria Enlists Margo Price, Jason Isbell + More for New Album, ‘A Southern Gothic’

Adia Victoria will release a new album on Sept. 17, she announced on Wednesday (Aug. 4). A Southern Gothic is the singer-songwriter's third full-length album. Victoria’s latest album is a work of contrast, per a press release, exploring the relationships that people — more specifically, Black women — have with the South. “It is equal parts historical montage and modern prophesy, dark and light, love and loathing,” the release explains.

Comments / 0

Community Policy