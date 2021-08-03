Cancel
South Jordan, UT

Fire Station 64 Opens Bringing Improved Response Times

utah.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire Station 64, located in Daybreak at 5443 W Lake Avenue, will be open for all services beginning September 1, 2021. The new 30,000 square-foot building features a full fire station, a police substation, a space for community meetings, and City administration space, including utility billing. The South Jordan City Fire Department, Mayor Dawn Ramsey, city council members, and City Manager Gary Whatcott participated in the station’s grand opening on July 20, 2021. Fire services began operations that week.

www.sjc.utah.gov

Comments / 0

