Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

How to Create a Shade Garden—No Sun Necessary

By Debbie Wolfe
Real Simple
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDescribing the specific serenity of a garden can be as difficult as choosing a favorite flower, but Stacie Abdallah, creator of lifestyle site Stacie's Spaces, is apt to try. "There is something beautiful about watching a plant grow from a small seed into a plant that bears fruit," she says. "As a result of having a garden, I have been able to feed my family, educate my children, and share our harvest with my extended relatives and friends. The garden has also served as a place of refuge from the world. I go out there and unwind in a way that is super fulfilling and refreshing."

www.realsimple.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Design#Gardeners#Shade Garden#Fruit#Stacie S Spaces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Home & GardenAllrecipes.com

Grandma's 5 Best-Kept Secrets for a Fresh-Smelling Home

There's something so welcoming about Grandma's house. From fresh-baked cookies to the best hugs on the planet, Grandma's house is a special place. One thing that always stands out in my memory is that unique, comforting smell at my grandmother's house. It just smells like home. Today, there are tons...
Visual Arthomedit.com

A Small Stone And Concrete House Built Completely Off The Grid

After their clients made the drastic decision to move out of the city into a very remote part of South Africa, the team at studio Nadine Engelbrecht Architect were faced with the challenge of designing and building a house that was completely off the grid. The area was so remote...
Home & Gardenlushome.com

Gorgeous Climbing Plants, Outdoor Home Decorating with Flowering Vines

Flowering vines give an old-time fairy-tale look to homes and gardens. Spectacular flowering plants, climbers, and creepers are versatile, practical, and beautiful landscaping ideas. Flowering vines can stay close to the ground working as ground covers, or climb on decorating trellises, arbors, and fences. Flowering climbers are fantastic garden decorations and eye-catching accents that can amplify the appeal of walkways and entrance door designs.
Home & GardenPosted by
Reader's Digest

If You See a Painted Purple Fence, This Is What It Means

During the summer, a lot of people enjoy traveling, vacationing, and taking outdoor adventures while the weather is warm and comfortable. If you’re somewhere new or unfamiliar, it’s always good to get a proper idea of your surroundings. Better safe than sorry, right?. The next time you’re out exploring with...
GardeningPosted by
Simplemost

How To Multiply Your Hydrangeas Without Spending A Dime

Hydrangeas are as fascinating as they are beautiful. There are about 100 species of this flowering shrub, although you’ll find a few main types in North America. They may be white, pink, blue, red, purple and even pistachio. Gardeners can change the colors of hydrangeas by adjusting the soil’s pH levels, as well.
GardeningPosted by
PennLive.com

This little bulb is one of the most fragrant plants of all: George’s Plant Pick of the Week

Here’s PennLive garden writer George Weigel’s Plant Pick of the Week for this week:. * What it is: Tuberose is a frost-tender small bulb (technically a rhizome) that blooms for a few weeks in August and September with some of the most fragrant flowers of any plant. Flowers are white (with a pink version) and trumpet-shaped while the foliage is green and grass-like.
GardeningSt. Augustine Record

Upgrade your outdoor oasis with these cool plants for hot gardens

As the summer wears on, heat can take its toll, and not just on humans. Heat can be an issue when it comes to garden plants, too. Hotter warms and cooler colds, times of drought and sudden flooding all seem to be the norm these days as everyone is beginning to sit up and take notice of the challenges of climate change.
Interior Designgoodhousekeeping.com

15 Bedroom Accent Wall Ideas to Make Your Space Picture-Perfect

Committing to a room full of patterned wallpaper or an energetic paint color isn't for everyone, but the good news is that the next best thing is opting for an accent wall, where you pick one spot to put your style on full display. The perfect place to introduce an accent wall is in your bedroom, according to interior designer Taniya Nayak, who currently stars on HGTV's Battle on the Beach.
Gardeningcountryliving.com

Why plant leaves turn yellow

One of the biggest problems for plant parents is plant leaves turning yellow. Have you done a frantic Google search to find a solution? Put simply, yellow leaves on plants is a signal that your plant needs extra help. "The condition is known as chlorosis, and it occurs when something...
GardeningKOMO News

How much water do your outdoor plants and lawn need right now?

It’s been an unseasonably warm, and unusually dry summer. That’s really stressed the grass, and the plants in the yard and around the house in pots. Right now, it’s really important to pay attention to how much water they get. “The best time to water them is in the morning....
GardeningTree Hugger

Growing Lilac in Your Backyard: Plant Care Tips

Lilacs are such a bright spot in spring, serving as a reminder to us that warmer days are ahead. If you are approaching a garden or neighborhood with blooming lilacs, you’re sure to smell them before you see them. The tiny flower clusters pack a powerful and sweet punch of fragrance that can fill a yard or room, even if you only have a single cut flower.
GardeningLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Peffley: Rose of Sharon adds vibrant summer color to any landscape

Rose of Sharon is a flowering tall shrub that brings vibrant summer color to the landscape with its large trumpet-shaped individual blossoms. Blossom colors vary by cultivar and may be white, pink, red, violet, or lavender blue often with deep throats of darker colors. Blossoms last one day, staying open for one day and closing at night. Shrubs begin flowering in early July and continue into the autumn.
GardeningCanyon News

Ground Cover Works Like Mulch Does

Weeding otherwise bare and unused ground is no fun. Nor is weed whacking. Mulching inhibits future weed growth, but requires occasional replenishment. For many situations, ground cover plants are more practical. Once established, many sorts effectively exclude most weeds. Even more contain dust, and inhibit erosion of the surface of the soil below.
GardeningKTEN.com

Using Herbicides for Gardening – What to Know

Originally Posted On: Using Herbicides for Gardening – What to Know | Organic AG Products. If you put the time and effort into taking care of your garden, it means that gardening has become a rewarding hobby—you make sure that your garden is beautiful and presentable. However, other things can ruin your gardens, such as weeds and unwanted plants.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: This Space-Savvy Patio Redo Features an All-Weather Lounge Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Kristi Waite (@kristiwaite) Just like indoor rooms, outdoor spaces like yards and patios can come in awkward shapes and sizes that make them tricky to use efficiently. Kristi Waite’s backyard is a great example. Because her family’s home is at the end of a cul-de-sac, the yard is long and narrow — and when they bought it in 2017, it was majorly overgrown, too. All that added up to make the space tough to use.
GardeningDaily Commercial

From the extension: Finding fungus in your landscape

Rainy season is officially here. You will likely see mushrooms popping up in your landscape, they are not necessarily cause for concern. Not all fungus is bad. If you have mushrooms or suspect a fungal issue, determine if action is needed. There are several fungal pathogens that can cause harm to the plants in your landscapes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy