How to Create a Shade Garden—No Sun Necessary

Describing the specific serenity of a garden can be as difficult as choosing a favorite flower, but Stacie Abdallah, creator of lifestyle site Stacie's Spaces, is apt to try. "There is something beautiful about watching a plant grow from a small seed into a plant that bears fruit," she says. "As a result of having a garden, I have been able to feed my family, educate my children, and share our harvest with my extended relatives and friends. The garden has also served as a place of refuge from the world. I go out there and unwind in a way that is super fulfilling and refreshing."