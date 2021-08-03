Mrs. Charlotte A. Harmon

Charlotte A. Harmon, 74 of Rix Mills, passed away peacefully at her home on August 1, 2021 surrounded by family and friends. Charlotte was born in Fultonham, Ohio on December 20, 1946. She is the daughter of the late Charles L. and Joyce M. (Bowden) Dupler. She was a 1965 graduate of Roseville High School; she served many years as a 4-H advisor; she previously worked for Essex Wire in Zanesville for 21 years and for General Electric in New Concord. She also worked for the Advertiser as a distributor. She was in a bowling league and worked for an area greenhouse for several years and she was a member of the Rix Mill Presbyterian Church.