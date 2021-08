It's going to cost a lot of money to visit a "galaxy far, far away," even if it's only in Florida. Disney's new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser opens at Walt Disney World next spring. It'll let guests live out their Star Wars fantasies with fully immersive, all inclusive multi-day experiences on a life-size starship. Guests can eat and sleep on board, go on customized missions and interact with characters from across the galaxy – if they can afford it.