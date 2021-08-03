Minor League round up, Aug. 2

The Diamondbacks Minor League teams went 0-3. Reno had a day off and two of the teams suffered 1-run losses. AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 6, Frisco RoughRiders 7 (F/10) Amarillo would face Rangers pitching prospect Hans Crouse and despite getting a handful of walks were unable to put much offense together. On the other side Tommy Henry was able to keep pace for most of the game. Henry would allow 3 runs in the first 7 innings, allowing 5 hits, 1 walk, and 3 strikeouts in that span. The Soddies would plate 2 in the 5th, with productive outs to take advantage of a 2nd and 3rd with no outs situation. Stone Garrett would tie the game in the 7th with an RBI single.