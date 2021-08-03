Minor League round up, Aug. 2
ACL Orange (12-13) ACL Giants Orange beat the White Sox 5-0 (7 innings) Box score A strong game in the Arizona Complex League, anchored by a stellar performance from RHP Manuel Mercedes (18, 2019 J2), who allowed just 3 hits and 0 walks in 6 scoreless innings, while striking out 7. Mercedes has been up and down in his first pro season, with a 4.91 ERA and 31 strikeouts to 13 walks in 29.1 innings, but these types of performances are reminders as to why he's a prospect worth being excited about.www.giants365.com
