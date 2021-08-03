Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: Dry And Quiet Tuesday Night

By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — High pressure stays in place to give us two more days of seasonable temperatures and low humidity.

(Credit: CBS 2)

The low is 64 on Tuesday night with clear conditions. On Wednesday, it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 84.

A disturbance Thursday night into Friday will pull low level moisture our way and bring shower and thunderstorm activity into the forecast. The high for Thursday is 85.

(Credit: CBS 2)

It will be hot and humid this weekend and into next week. Heat index values will be as high as 95 to 100 at that time.

Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago’s Annual Ducky Derby Kicks Off Thursday At 1 p.m.

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago’s annual Ducky Derby kicks off Thursday. The rubber ducks are hitting the water this afternoon and spectators can gather at the Columbus Bridge over the Chicago River at 1 p.m. The annual Chicago Ducky Derby had to be online last year. The 70,000 ducks in the derby are sold out, but you can buy a t-shirt at duckrace.com/chicago to support the work of the Illinois Special Olympics.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain By Daybreak

CHICAGO (CBS) — As low-level moisture increases Thursday night, a weather disturbance heads our way bringing showers and thunderstorms by daybreak. These may linger through the morning rush. (Credit: CBS 2) Depending on how the atmosphere recovers from the morning activity, we have chances for late day/early evening thunderstorms on Friday. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Friday is 83. (Credit: CBS 2) Heat builds through the weekend with stray storm chances. (Credit: CBS 2) On Saturday, it will be warm and humid with a stray storm chance and a high of 88. On Sunday, it will be mostly sunny with isolated afternoon storms and a high of 90.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: The Horrible Haze Expected To Get Worse

DENVER(CBS)- For most of the summer we have had a stubborn high pressure ridge waffling back and forth across the southwestern part of the nation. Credit: CBS4 Thursday the center of this ridge is in the perfect position to push a stronger pipeline of wildfire smoke into Colorado and most of the Rocky Mountain region. Credit: CBS4 For Denver and the Front Range smoke will range from Moderate to Thick during the course of the day. Credit: CBS4 As a result, there is an Air Quality Alert again in place for the entire Front Range including Fort Collins down thru Denver on to Colorado Springs for high ozone levels and fine particulate matter brought in by the increase of wildfire smoke. This is the 31st day in a row an Air Quality Alert has been in place for the Denver metro area. Credit: CBS4 A cold front will be sliding thru the state overnight Friday into Saturday this will briefly thin out the smoke Friday afternoon. Overnight Friday into the weekend another surge of thick smoke will push in. Plan on a hot and smoky finish to the weekend ahead. Credit: CBS4
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Hot And Steamy Thursday With More Sun, Storms Possible

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It was a warm, dry start Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds as South Florida enjoys more sunshine compared to the past few days. Although the rain chance is lower, some showers will be possible and scattered storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. However, the storms will not as widespread or severe as the past few days. Thursday is a transitional day as the jet stream begins to lift North allowing for high pressure to build in and provide more of a southeasterly steering flow. Highs will climb to 90 Thursday afternoon and it will feel...
Colorado Statecbslocal.com

Colorado Weather: The Horrible Haze Expected To Get Worse

DENVER(CBS)- For most of the summer we have had a stubborn high pressure ridge waffling back and forth across the southwestern part of the nation. Thursday the center of this ridge is in the perfect position to push a stronger pipeline of wildfire smoke into Colorado and most of the Rocky Mountain region.
Environmentcbslocal.com

Weather Blog: Perfect Mornings Ahead

Today was an almost perfect Summer morning and we will do it again tomorrow morning. It was clear, pleasantly cool, and the bugs were making that August racket. And loud they were. Follow me on Twitter if you don’t already. Earlier I posted a video of the sunrise, and morning sounds in front of TV Hill this AM.

