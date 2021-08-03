Chicago Weather: Dry And Quiet Tuesday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — High pressure stays in place to give us two more days of seasonable temperatures and low humidity.

The low is 64 on Tuesday night with clear conditions. On Wednesday, it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 84.

A disturbance Thursday night into Friday will pull low level moisture our way and bring shower and thunderstorm activity into the forecast. The high for Thursday is 85.

It will be hot and humid this weekend and into next week. Heat index values will be as high as 95 to 100 at that time.