Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Ashton Kutcher Joins Reese Witherspoon In Netflix Romcom ‘Your Place Or Mine’ For Aggregate & Hello Sunshine

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H0RIt_0bGgoXGj00

EXCLUSIVE: Ashton Kutcher will star opposite Reese Witherspoon in the Netflix romcom Your Place or Mine based on the original script by Aline Brosh McKenna (The Devil Wears Prada, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) who is also making her feature directorial debut on the project.

In Your Place or Mine, two best friends who live on opposite coasts swap homes for a week and see their whole lives change. Deadline first reported about Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan’s Aggregate Films’ deal on the co-production with Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. Bateman and Costigan will produce through their first-look deal with Netflix alongside Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine and McKenna for Lean Machine.

Aggregate’s Ozark series, which Bateman stars in, directed and exec produced, clocked a third season that was watched by 29M households WW in its first four weeks. Ozark counts three Primetime Emmy wins: one for Bateman in 2019 for directing the drama series and two for Julia Garner in the Best Supporting Actress Drama series category. Last fall, Netflix acquired feature comedy Student Driver , an original pitch from writer Peter Hoare ( Standing Up, Falling Down ) and Jason Bateman’s Aggregate Films. Bateman recently starred in the Melissa McCarthy-Octavia Spencer Netflix comedy movie Thunder Force.

Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine was snapped up yesterday by a firm backed by private-equity giant Blackstone Group for a reported $900M. The new venture will be led by former Walt Disney Co. executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, with Hello Sunshine as its first acquisition. Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden will join the board of the as-yet-unnamed company and will continue to operate Hello Sunshine. Hello Sunshine’s notable credits include Apple’s The Morning Show, which has an upcoming second season, and HBO’s Big Little Lies and Hulu limited series Little Fires Everywhere.

Kutcher is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. He is a SAG ensemble nominee for the 2007 movie Bobby, and starred in such feature hits as What Happens in Vegas, Valentine’s Day, No Strings Attached and New Year’s Eve. His TV credits include 80 episodes of Netflix series The Ranch on which he also serves as EP, 84 episodes of Warner Bros. TV and CBS’ Two and a Half Men, and 183 episodes of That ’70s Show. As an EP, he has been behind such series as Punk’d and Beauty and the Geek.

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

16K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Garner
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Kevin Mayer
Person
Jason Bateman
Person
Reese Witherspoon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Aggregate Films#Ww#Octavia#Blackstone Group#Walt Disney Co#Hbo#Big Little Lies#Caa#Untitled Entertainment#Sag#Ranch#Ep#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionFASHION Magazine |

Reese Witherspoon Just Became the World’s Richest Actress

The actress and producer sold the majority stake of her production company Hello Sunshine. Reese Witherspoon’s net worth just reached an estimated $400 million USD, as reported by Forbes, thanks to her decision to sell her media company Hello Sunshine. Known for her iconic roles in films like Legally Blonde...
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Popular Ryan Reynolds Movie Is No Longer Getting A Sequel

Netflix has been doubling down on trying to build a number of film and television franchises from the ground up, but it’s impossible to predict from the outset which ones are capable of drawing in a big enough crowd and presenting the potential to continue on as a viable brand. On paper, though, 6 Underground looked to be a slam dunk.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Friends Star Who Turned Down A Date With Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher has always been considered a Hollywood heartthrob and for good reason, too. Before he managed to carve a career for himself in the entertainment industry, he started off as a model after he won the Fresh Faces modeling contest in his native Iowa. He then made the move to New York City, where he signed with a modeling agency and shot campaigns for Calvin Klein and Abercrombie Fitch, according to CR Fashion Book.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

From ditzy blonde to Hollywood's smartest cookie: She made her name playing dumb. But Reese Witherspoon is the savviest of stars - and has just sold her film firm for £647m, writes ALISON BOSHOFF

Exactly 20 years ago, she teetered on to our screens as the bubblegum pink, seriously underestimated Elle Woods in the schmaltzy 2001 hit Legally Blonde. In a classic case of art mirroring life, Reese Witherspoon, a southern belle who never seemed to take the world too seriously — on the surface at least — has been crowned the wealthiest and most powerful woman in Hollywood.
MoviesComicBook

A DC Film is Dominating Netflix's Top 10

There's a comic book movie topping Netflix's charts today. It stars Chris Evans and Zoe Saldana, and if you've read this far, you probably already know that the punchline here is that rather than Avengers: Endgame, we're talking about The Losers. Based loosely on a Vertigo update of an old DC Comics property, The Losers centered on an elite U.S. Special Forces unit sent into the Bolivian jungle on a "search and destroy" mission, who find themselves the target of a lethal betrayal and make plans to even the score. The movie, released in 2010, also stars Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), Jason Patric (Powers), and was directed by Sylvain White.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

What Is Reese Witherspoon's Net Worth? This A-Lister's Production Company Just Sold For a Shocking Amount

Ever since Reese Witherspoon won her Best Actress Oscar in 2006 for portraying Patsy Cline in Walk the Line, she’s been making big moves. All of that hard work over the last 15 years has paid off now that she sold her production company, Hello Sunshine, to the Wall Street investment firm, Blackstone Group, for a reported $900 million, according to The New York Times. Do you know who saw this coming? Her former husband Ryan Philippe. At the 2002 Oscars, he referenced her growing wealth while they were presenting the Oscar for Best Makeup. When he went to open the...
Businessimore.com

Apple isn't buying Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine media biz after all

After rumors that Apple was considering buying Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine media business, that now looks not to be the case. A firm backed by private equity giant Blackstone Group looks to be picking the business up. Following rumors that Apple was considering picking up Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine media...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

No Big Deal, Reese Witherspoon Is Following Her $900 Million Company Sale With An Ashton Kutcher Rom-Com

Since the release of Wild and Gone Girl back in 2014, Reese Witherspoon has made a huge name for herself as an exciting Hollywood producer, along with still being a beloved actress. Her company Hello Sunshine formed out of Witherspoon’s love for books and has become the name behind Big Little Lies, The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere. On Monday, it was announced that the company sold itself to another media company for $900 million in an effort to expand. Can you believe after that there’s even more good news from Witherspoon?
Celebritieshotspotatl.com

You Go Girl: This Popular Actress Is Now The Richest In Hollywood

Reese Witherspoon is now the richest actress according to Forbes. The publication estimates Witherspoon is now worth $400 million following Monday’s (August 2) news that a media company backed by Blackstone is purchasing a majority stake in her production company Hello Sunshine. Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine was founded in...
MoviesVulture

Lana Condor to Executive-Produce and Star in New Action-Comedy Take Out

Lana Condor is booked and busy. Following the success of the To All the Boys franchise, the 24-year-old actress has embarked on a handful of new projects, including an action-comedy series called Take Out. Condor is set to executive-produce and star as a crime-fighting chef for the Randall Park–written show, which is in early development at Hulu. Park will executive-produce alongside Condor and co-writer Michael Golamco. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series “takes an irreverent look at the modern-day relationship comedy while also deconstructing one-dimensional tropes from martial arts pop culture.” Condor is also reuniting with Netflix to executive-produce and star in the comedy Boo, Bitch, and she is in production for an HBO Max sci-fi rom-com with Cole Sprouse, Moonshot.
Celebritiesthezoereport.com

This Bright Color Is A Defining Detail Of Reese Witherspoon’s Decor Style

Reese Witherspoon has a mind-boggling property portfolio (seriously, it’s hard to keep track of all her past and present homes). Because of that, you’d think she’d have at least a little trouble keeping them all consistent — but impressively enough, it’s actually difficult to tell them apart from the inside, their decor is so cohesive. Anyone who’s familiar with the actor and entrepreneur at all knows that Witherspoon has cultivated a recognizable aesthetic over the years: One that’s feminine, colorful, and happy. And while that’s contributed to the seamless appearance of her many houses, it’s also undoubtedly thanks to Witherspoon’s decorating staples, which she returns to again and again when curating her spaces.

Comments / 0

Community Policy