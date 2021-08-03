Activision Blizzard’s Q2 2021 bookings drop 7% to $1.92B
Activision Blizzard reported earnings today that beat Wall Street’s and its own expectations with 19% revenue growth to $2.29 billion for the second quarter ended June 30. The earnings come the same day that the company announced that J. Allen Brack was no longer the president of Blizzard Entertainment and less than two weeks after news broke that the State of California was suing the publisher for sex discrimination.venturebeat.com
