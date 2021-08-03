Activision Blizzard’s Q2 2021 bookings drop 7% to $1.92B

Over the last few weeks, Activision Blizzard has seen allegations of sexism, harassment, discrimination, and "frat boy" behavior. This has resulted in a lawsuit from California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing, and now it seems a second lawsuit has been filed against the company, this time by its investors. The class action lawsuit (which can be found right here) was filed by the Rosen Law Firm, and it claims that Activision Blizzard "made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose" important issues, most notably the fact that the DFEH investigation had been going on for two years. The lawsuit argues that this disclosure would have had a negative impact on the company's stock price.