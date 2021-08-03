Trey Lance makes ridiculous touchdown pass as his impressive training camp continues
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that he would be "very surprised" if No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance would be able to overtake Jimmy Garoppolo as the new starting quarterback for Week 1, but all head coaches have been surprised before. Lance's play in training camp could force San Francisco's brass to reconsider its game plan if he continues to show out, and one eye-popping play he recorded on Tuesday had people talking.www.cbssports.com
