Best car humidifier

WTNH.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The average solo commuter driver spends 30 minutes on the road to work each way. For workers in dry climates or travelers with respiratory issues, those 30 minutes can be very uncomfortable. Car humidifiers help alleviate discomfort by supplying the dry air inside a vehicle with moisture, much like humidifiers in bedrooms or offices. Before buying, consider how much reservoir capacity you will require if you plan to use it in multiple settings or what type of power source you will need. You may want a car humidifier that can also diffuse essential oils, like the ZAQ Tour Essential Oil Car Diffuser.

