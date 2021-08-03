Best car humidifier

REVIEW – If I had a dollar for every time I went camping or took a trip and had a bad experience with a cooler and ice, I would have at least three dollars. Traditional coolers can have a variety of issues like leaks, soggy food from melting ice, broken backs from the weight of ice/melted-ice (also known as water), as well as a built in expiration of cooling capacity (unless you keep removing melted ice and add new ice as you go). Enter the BougeRV 30 Quart (28L) Portable Refrigerator/Freezer which can be powered by either AC or DC power (wall or car plug/solar/battery-generator). This relatively small refrigerator/freezer looks like the perfect solution for long road trips, extended camping trips, or any other event where you need either refrigeration or freezing for an indefinite period and have a power source.