Zymergen (ZY) no longer expects product revenue in 2021, announces CEO transition

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zymergen Inc. ("Zymergen" or the "Company"), today provided a business update regarding its commercial product pipeline and financial forecast. Zymergen recently became aware of issues with its commercial product pipeline that will...

