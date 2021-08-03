Secaucus Police Blotter: July 26 – August 1
On 07/26/2021 at 12:36 AM, during a motor vehicle stop, Secaucus Police arrested a 36 year old male, Wilberto Benitez of Leonia, NJ for Driving While Intoxicated [39:4-50]. Mr. Benitez was served his motor vehicle summons for Driving While Intoxicated along with an additional 2 motor vehicle summonses and was released into the custody of a responsible adult.
