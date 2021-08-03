Four Steps To Reconnect With Employees

As a business owner, you want to mold your workers into a dream team. Ideally, they will work together enthusiastically and give a rock star performance. But sometimes you may encounter a player who is not up to par with the rest, or is a toxic employee. Either will upset the flow you’ve cultivated. You will recognize them right away — gossiping, complaining, trying to pit employees against each other and shamelessly talking about their search for a new job.