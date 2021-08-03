Cancel
Jamie Oleksiak on sister Penny Oleksiak's Olympic performance and his move to Seattle

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRintoul & Surman – Hour 3 and Hour 4: The return of 3-down football. BC Lions co-GM Neil McEvoy chats about the excitement leading into the CFL season, and Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy talks about the latest rumours surrounding the Vancouver Canucks. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.

