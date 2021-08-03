Jamie Oleksiak on sister Penny Oleksiak's Olympic performance and his move to Seattle

With the dog days of summer in full swing, the one thing that any Ottawa Senators fan seems to want to talk about is the contract status of Brady Tkachuk. Many fans thought Tkachuk would be signed to a new contract by now. The last thing the club wants is to sign him to a 3 year bridge deal. All that would do is have fans questioning management for three years if they will be able to keep Brady long term, not to mention having fans on pins and needles, worrying that Brady won’t be here for his best years. Personally, you have to get Brady signed to a long term deal of 8 years, 64 million and make him your captain.