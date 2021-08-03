Cancel
Real Estate

1008 WASHINGTON Street

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis charming bungalow has been updated with the latest amenities and is ready for its new owner. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, plaster walls, tall ceilings, and the most beautiful woodwork and trim make it overflow with warmth and character. Walk anywhere in historic Weston with this perfect location along the recently resurfaced main town thoroughfare. School is right across the street with downtown a half-mile in one direction and modern amenities like the library and post office are half-mile as well.

