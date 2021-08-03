Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Pregnant Women Encouraged To Get Vaccinated, Some Expecting Moms Still Wary

Posted by 
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZIU3_0bGgnEhx00

(CBS DETROIT) – Many expecting moms are still wary of getting the COVID-19 vaccine while still pregnant.

One expecting mom says she’s in her ninth month and has no plans of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Teena Chopra, Professor of Infectious Diseases at Wayne State University, says expecting mothers need to know the benefits of the vaccination and the risks of opting out.

Pregnant women are at particularly higher risks,” said Chopra. “They can have severe complications. It can also harm their unborn baby and can lead to pre-term delivery, which has been shown. And on the other hand, vaccines have been shown to be extremely safe in pregnancy, and there are thousands of women who have been pregnant and have received the covid vaccine, and it has been shown it has been extremely safe.”

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and The Society of Maternal and Fetal Medicine recommend vaccines for both pregnant and lactating women.

Dr. Amy Whitten, a Maternal and Fetal Medicine Physician at Beaumont Hospital, says the COVID-19 vaccine can provide some form of immunity to babies when mothers are vaccinated while pregnant.

We can detect antibodies to the virus in the blood of the baby after birth after a mother has been vaccinated,” said Whitten.

Although the CDC has not directly made a recommendation for pregnant women, the organization says they can receive the vaccine.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
Detroit, MI
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Health
Detroit, MI
Vaccines
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Wayne State University#The Society Of Maternal#Beaumont Hospital#Cdc#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthClickOnDetroit.com

OB-GYN associations recommend all pregnant people get vaccinated against COVID

Two leading organizations that represent OB-GYN groups are now calling for anyone pregnant to get vaccinated against COVID. Health officials cite the recent increase in cases and the potential risk of severe complications if those who are pregnant get infected by COVID-19. They said pregnant people should be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
IndustryPosted by
Daily Mail

Moderna launches clinical trial testing whether its COVID-19 vaccine leads to miscarriages or stillbirths in pregnant women or birth defects in newborns despite thousands of mothers-to-be receiving the shot

Moderna Inc will soon start testing its COVID-19 vaccine on pregnant women. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company announced the trial on Monday, and it expected to begin on July 22. Scientists will observe the potential side effects the vaccine will have on the pregnant women, the infants, and whether the vaccine...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Pregnant women are urged to get a jab as new data shows just one in ten have had one with Covid hospitalisations in unvaccinated mothers-to-be surging

Pregnant women have been urged to get jabbed as new data shows just one in ten have come forward. Health chiefs said rates of Covid hospitalisations are rising rapidly among unvaccinated mothers-to-be. New Public Health England data shows that so far 51,724 pregnant women in England have received at least...
WorldShropshire Star

99% of pregnant women admitted to hospital with Covid-19 unvaccinated – research

Researchers at Oxford University described their findings as ‘concerning’. More than 99% of pregnant women admitted to hospital with Covid-19 are unvaccinated – with the Delta variant of coronavirus posing a significantly greater risk of severe disease, scientists have said. Researchers at Oxford University have described their findings as “concerning”,...
Texas StateWFAA

North Texas OBGYNs recommending COVID vaccine for pregnant women

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two leading obstetricians’ groups – the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine – recently recommended COVID-19 shots for all pregnant women, citing concerns over rising cases and low vaccination rates. “I'm excited and a little bit relieved that they...
Women's HealthWPFO

Ask the I-Team: Should pregnant women get vaccinated against COVID-19?

U.S. government data show only about 16 percent of pregnant women have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. In part, because they weren't included in studies that led to emergency authorization of the vaccines, leading to questions and confusion. [Obstetrician groups recommend COVID vaccine during pregnancy]. But...
Women's HealthBBC

Covid unlocking risk for pregnant women, say doctors

Doctors and midwives fear next week's relaxation of Covid restrictions will lead to an increase in infections among pregnant women. The warning comes from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) and the Royal College of Midwives (RCM). Pregnant women can be at greater risk of getting severely ill...
PharmaceuticalsDenver Channel

Medical groups advise pregnant individuals to get COVID-19 vaccine

Two major medical groups, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM), are recommending that all pregnant individuals receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The organizations say their recommendation is backed by evidence that shows COVID-19 vaccines are safe during pregnancy. The groups also state...
Public HealthFuturity

More feverish babies in ER during COVID had serious infections

A new study documents a drop in emergency room visits and a spike in the proportion of serious bacterial infections detected in newborns and young infants during the first year of the pandemic. Published in JAMA Network Open, the study shows that from March 2020 to March 2021, the number...
Public HealthTelegraph

Everything pregnant women need to know about Covid and the vaccine

When it comes to the vaccine rollout, there is a group of people who seem to be lagging behind: pregnant women. Data collected by The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) and the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) this month shows that 58 per cent of pregnant women are refusing to get the vaccine.
Women's HealthKLFY.com

Medical experts encourage COVID vaccine for expectant mothers

(KLFY)- As the Delta variant incites a new wave of COVID infections, hospitals are experiencing a rise in the number of pregnant women hospitalized, a group doctors says they hadn’t seen in previous surges. “We are seeing healthy, young women who are getting very sick in the ICU,” Dr. Martin...
Women's HealthUS News and World Report

Pregnant People Should Get COVID-19 Vaccines, Top Maternal Health Groups Say

Pregnant and lactating people should be vaccinated against COVID-19, two of the nation's leading maternal health groups said Friday. The message and recommendation within guidance from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta coronavirus variant, which has led to rising concern among officials and prompted a reversal of mask recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only about 22% of pregnant people had received a dose offering protection from the disease, ACOG said, citing the CDC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy