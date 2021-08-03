Tellurian (TELL) Announces Stock Offering, Size not Disclosed

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a robust pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates that are designed to uniquely disrupt cellular signaling dynamics, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 7,500,000 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $112.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Immuneering. All of the Class A common stock is being offered by Immuneering. The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Immuneering has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.