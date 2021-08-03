Tellurian (TELL) Announces Stock Offering, Size not Disclosed
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian or the Company) (Nasdaq: TELL) today announced that it intends to offer for sale shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. The Company also expects to grant the underwriter of the offering a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock of the Company to cover over-allotments, if any. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including the potential acquisition of upstream assets.www.streetinsider.com
