Martha Chandler

laconiadailysun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartha Webb Chandler passed away on July 25, 2021, following a brief period of illness. Born in 1930 to parents Harry J. and Francis (Newell) Webb, Martha grew up in Franklin, Massachusetts, which, at that time, was a relatively rural town. She attended elementary and high school there and following graduation from Boston University in 1952 she became a teacher. She taught school at the Summit School in Saint Paul, Minn., for several years before returning to Massachusetts where she earned a M.Ed. from Harvard in 1957.

