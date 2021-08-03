Cancel
Dollar steadies as markets weigh economic risks, central bank moves

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar steadied on Tuesday, after having lost value against the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, as questions about slowing U.S. economic growth and the COVID-19 Delta variant challenged risk appetite. The U.S. dollar dipped below 109 yen, and for a second day gave up...

www.streetinsider.com

BusinessDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Gold, Oil, US Dollar, Yen, Inflation, Covid

Markets were relatively quiet this past trading week, though there were some bouts of volatility. Major stock indices continued to oscillate higher with the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 each gaining about 1% on balance and notching new all-time highs. Arguably most eye-catching was the ASX 200, however, given its 6% rally on the week. This came on the heels of some stabilization in recent selling pressure across neighboring Chinese equities. And while the latest RBA decision revealed that the central bank intends to forge ahead with taper plans, confidence in medium-term outlook seemed to spur investor risk appetite.
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Down, Investors Digest U.S. and Chinese Data

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Monday morning as the latest U.S. jobs report continued to fuel bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin asset tapering sooner than expected. China’s Shanghai Composite inched up 0.06% while the Shenzhen Component was down 0.30% by 9:41 PM ET...
Currencieswsau.com

Dollar hits four-month high on euro as markets bet on earlier Fed taper

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar climbed against major peers on Monday, reaching a four-month high versus the euro, as traders positioned for an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. The greenback strengthened as far as $1.1742 to the single currency, extending a 0.6% pop from Friday, when a strong U.S....
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Steadies After Payrolls-Inspired Gains

Investing.com -- The dollar steadied in early European trading Monday, remaining near recent highs following Friday’s strong nonfarm payrolls release as traders priced in an early tightening of monetary policy by the U.S. Federal Reserve. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index , which tracks the greenback against...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan rebounds from week low as investors unwind dollar bets

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan bounced on Monday from its lowest in more than a week against the dollar, as some investors took profit from their long dollar positions after strong U.S. jobs data. The dollar climbed against major peers, as a jump in U.S. payrolls prompted traders to position for an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. Strength in the greenback dragged the central bank's daily yuan guidance rate lower. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4840 per dollar, 215 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4625, the weakest since July 29. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4830 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4769 at midday, 76 pips firmer than the previous late session close. It touched a low of 6.4880 on Friday, the weakest level since July 29. Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank in Shanghai, sees the dollar index trading narrowly after U.S. non-farm payrolls as the market was still unclear when the Federal Reserve would announce tapering of pandemic stimulus. Sun maintained his forecast for the yuan to trade in a range of 6.45 to 6.49 per dollar for the near time, with some upside risks to the Chinese currency. Several currency traders attributed the bounce in the yuan on Monday morning to profit-taking orders on dollars from some corporate clients and banks' proprietary accounts. Meanwhile, the market's focus was starting to switch to Fed officials' comments at the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month and Beijing's signals on policy after recent data pointed to an economic slowdown in China. Some analysts believe a Fed tapering could restrain China's monetary easing. Although markets have not reached a consensus on the yuan's outlook, Fed tapering could boost the dollar and pile pressure on the yuan. Monetary easing in China may add more downside risks and trigger capital outflows, a trader at a Chinese bank said. China's factory gate inflation in July rose at a faster clip from the previous month and exceeded market expectations, data showed, but export growth unexpectedly slowed last month following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases. "Taking the virus spread in China into account and softening overseas exports demand, China growth momentum is subjected to downside bias and the PBOC-Fed monetary policy divergence will probably pressure the RMB exchange rate, in our view," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.8, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4757 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.484 6.4625 -0.33% Spot yuan 6.4769 6.4845 0.12% Divergence from -0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.79% Spot change since 2005 27.78% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.55 98.42 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.8 92.871 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4757 0.02% * Offshore 6.6509 -2.51% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Marketsactionforex.com

US Dollar In Command

The US Dollar rallies powerfully. Friday’s Non-Farm Payrolls data put Fed tapering back in the middle of the dinner table, sending US yields and the US Dollar higher. The dollar index staged an impressive 0.57% rally, carving through resistance at 92.60 on the way to a 92.78 close. In Asia, the dollar index has crept slightly higher to 92.80. Activity in Asia will be much reduced in currency markets due to national holidays in Singapore and Japan.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields dip from highs; Fed, inflation data eyed

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields dipped from highs driven last week by strong U.S. jobs data, in a quiet session ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday. Yields had jumped on Friday after stronger than expected U.S. jobs data for July drove U.S. Treasury yields higher, as the strong data was seen as key to the Fed decision on when to start tapering its bond buying.
BusinessFXStreet.com

NZD/USD clings to modest intraday gains above 0.7000 mark

NZD/USD attracted some dip-buying on Monday and recovered a part of the post-NFP losses. Stronger Chinese inflation figures extended support to the kiwi amid a modest USD pullback. Bets for an earlier Fed taper, rallying US bond yields should underpin the USD and cap gains. The NZD/USD pair held on...
BusinessDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has rallied after the July US nonfarm payrolls report on the back of elevated US Treasury yields and a jump in Fed rate hike odds. Another hot inflation report is expected, and rates markets are starting to move in a manner suggesting that a more hawkish Fed could on the horizon; however, any upcoming change in policy will be limited to tapering asset purchases.
Stocksrealinvestmentadvice.com

Market Stalls At All-Time Highs Awaiting The Fed 08-06-21

In this 08-06-21 issue of “Market Stalls At All-Time Highs Awaiting The Fed.”. Follow Us On: Twitter, Facebook, Linked-In, Sound Cloud, Seeking Alpha. Are you worried about the potential for a market correction, a surge in inflation, or are you unsure how to invest for your retirement? We can help.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Forecast: The Stars Align for More USD/CAD Strength

Strong labor market recovery in the United States could bring forward the Fed’s QE exit strategy announcement, pushing both U.S. treasury yields and the greenback higher. USD/CAD is likely to remain supported in the short term on tapering speculation. In this article we present the most important USD/CAD technical levels...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Dollar rebound holds as yields steady ahead of jobs data

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The dollar held gains on Wednesday after a quick recovery from an earlier fall as markets chose to focus on a suggestion from a top U.S. Federal Reserve official that the central bank may reduce support for the improving economy more quickly than widely thought.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Week ahead: Dollar turns to US inflation data

It will be a quiet summer week, with no central bank meetings and only a handful of economic data. The main event will be the latest edition of US inflation, which could shape the narrative around the Fed and the dollar. Overall, we are entering a period when market liquidity might be very thin, making sharp moves possible without much news.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Weekly economic & financial commentary

Data this week highlighted the economy's resilience in the face of ongoing supply constraints, while financial markets weighed the impact of the Delta variant wave on the outlook for the economy and Fed policy. ISM surveys for the manufacturing and service sectors continued to show businesses' ability to operate in this supply-strained world, with the latter hitting a new record high. Finally, this morning's virtually blemish-free employment report marked a big step down the road of "substantial further progress."
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Rallies as Strong Jobs Report Stokes Bets on Fed Tapering

Investing.com – The dollar jumped Friday, underpinned by move higher in U.S. Treasury yields after a better-than-expected monthly jobs report stoked expectations the Federal Reserve will begin to tighten policy sooner rather than later. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies,...

