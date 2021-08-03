Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

SunPower (SPWR) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.06, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $308.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $327.48 million.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunpower#Spwr#Streetinsider Premium#Mw#Ebitda#Sunpower#Cis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.900-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.75-2.90 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.260-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $938 million-$944 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $886.16 million.Datadog also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.26-$0.28 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-17% sequentially to ~$412.8-427.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.90 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.750-$0.810 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.25-$8.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.46 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.250-$8.440 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.980-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.740 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.Meritor also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.45 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$63.00 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post $63.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.20 million. Radius Health reported sales of $77.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.370-$6.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 million-$2.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.800-$7.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ICU Medical also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.80-7.20 EPS. A...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$0.78 EPS Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. ViacomCBS posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.80 to $6.10 EPS. ETR stock traded...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.440-$11.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TSE stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 456,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,650. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.90.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for SPX FLOW, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SPX FLOW in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

DraftKings (DKNG) Q2 Revenue Tops Consensus, Raises FY Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.26), $0.26 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.52). Revenue for the quarter came in at $298 million versus the consensus estimate of $242.4 million.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD) Misses Q3 EPS by 15c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.18, $0.15 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at $261.65 million versus the consensus estimate of $293.33 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) Tops Q2 EPS by 30c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) reported Q2 EPS of $0.30, $0.30 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $237.86 million versus the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. For earnings history and...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

ModivCare Inc. (MODV) Tops Q2 EPS by 85c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV) reported Q2 EPS of $2.13, $0.85 better than the analyst estimate of $1.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $474.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $486.94 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Orthofix International (OFIX) Tops Q2 EPS by 21c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Orthofix International (NASDAQ: OFIX) reported Q2 EPS of $0.32, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $121 million versus the consensus estimate of $108.2 million. GUIDANCE:. Orthofix International sees...
StocksStreetInsider.com

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Tops Q2 EPS by 6c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) reported Q2 EPS of $0.43, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.37. Revenue for the quarter came in at $330.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $301.2 million. For earnings history...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Q2 Revenue Tops Consensus

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) reported Q2 EPS of ($2.91), may not compare to the analyst estimate of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $100.04 million versus the consensus estimate of $82.21 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy