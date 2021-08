Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of musicians have come together to offer Concord Couch Concerts, a Friday night virtual music series that features local bands and artists. As part of the second season, which premiered in March, the organization celebrated Pride Month in June with the Rockin’ Rainbow Special, benefiting the Rainbow Community Center of Contra Costa County. Also, a VIP screening took place at Brenden Theatres in downtown Concord. This concert included performances by Tell Me Tell Me, M Jones and the Melee, Sin Silver, Rachael Kayte, Carlos Xavier, the Concordians, Nancy Lake and the Ripple Effect, and many more. To view the special, along with any of the other 20 productions, check out the Concord Couch Concerts YouTube channel, and stay tuned for more events.