Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Kristin Davis Stays Comfy in Nike Slides and Oversized Sweatshirt While Filming ‘And Just Like That…’

By Aaron Royce
Posted by 
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bwn9Z_0bGgmLzf00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kristin Davis wore a comfy and cozy outfit while walking to the set of “And Just Like That…”

While heading to the set of HBO Max’s much-anticipated “Sex and the City” reboot series in Chelsea, New York City, the actress donned a pair of gray jeans with a gray zip-up sweatshirt. The sweatshirt, embroidered with multicolored stripes, complemented her maroon V-neck T-shirt. Though the look was decidedly an off-duty casual ensemble, the color palette made it streamlined and sharp. Davis accessorized with chic sunglasses with pink acetate frames, as well as a black face mask.

When it came to footwear, Davis kept things similarly casual in a pair of black Nike slides. The shoes featured a diamond pattern on their puffed slide straps, as well as a white branded logo. The style, known for its rubber soles and foam midsoles, proved ideal for walking the city streets without sacrificing function or comfort.

This isn’t the first time Davis has been spotted in slides this summer. During a recent day of filming “And Just Like That…,” the actress was also spotted in a pair of black Oofos slides. Though the shoes are the polar opposite of anything her onscreen character Charlotte York would wear, Davis is proving that casual comfort is key for everyday footwear — especially when the cameras aren’t rolling.

When it comes to shoes, the “Deadly Illusions” star keeps her other off-duty styles similarly casual. In addition to comfy slides, the actress can also be spotted in Ugg boots and Golden Goose sneakers. For red carpets, she tends to favor pointed-toe and peep-toe pumps from brands like Christian Louboutin. As Charlotte York, photos have surfaced of Davis this summer in an array of stylish heels by Dior, Stuart Weitzman and Gianvito Rossi, among others — and we can’t wait to see what she’ll wear onscreen next.

Add some sporty comfort to your next look with black slides, inspired by Kristin Davis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31A1KQ_0bGgmLzf00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Victori One slides, $24 (was $30) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ENMRj_0bGgmLzf00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

To Buy: Reebok Classic slides, $25 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P7XuH_0bGgmLzf00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Adilette slides, $30 .

Click through the gallery for more of the best shoe moments from “Sex and the City.”

Comments / 0

Footwear News

Footwear News

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Louboutin
Person
Kristin Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweatshirt#Nike Victori One#Reebok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
OK! Magazine

Kendall Vs. Kylie Jenner In Charlotte Knowles Sheer Check Print Outfit: Who Wore It Best?

Sisters always share clothes — and the Jenners are no exceptions!. Over the weekend, Kendall Jenner was one of the many celebs who celebrated the opening of The h.wood Group's Deilah At Wynn Las Vegas. The 25-year-old showed off her supermodel figure in Charlotte Knowles' tube-top style semi-sheer stretch nylon Check Skinn Dress, which left little to the imagination. She teamed the mini with the label's matching Tuss Trousers.
ApparelPosted by
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox's Skintight Corset Dress Was Made 10 Times Hotter With These Lace-Up Stilettos

You know that joyous moment when you find a dress that just fits like a glove and hugs you in all the right places? I imagine that's exactly how Megan Fox felt when she stepped into this gorgeous corset number for her July 12 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Just two days after she wore a Bridgerton-esque rose-gold midi dress while attending a UFC fight in Las Vegas, the Till Death actress opted for yet another corset dress, but this time, a much simpler style.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Teyana Taylor Highlights Her Low-Rise Pants Like No One Else With This Bejeweled Chain Belt

Teyana Taylor is one of the many celebrities who've hopped aboard the low-rise pants trend from the early aughts. Only this time, she's showing us a twist in leather and a crystal-encrusted chain belt. The American singer-songwriter, model, and choreographer spent a night out at Rolling Loud with her friends, including Winnie Harlow, fashion stylist EJ King, and photographer Jamie Bruce, and her outfit was made for dancing. She opted for leather slacks that skimmed her hips and put her bejeweled Agent Provocateur belt (and those abs!) on full display. Taylor's look was complete with a Skims Fits Everybody micro crop top, chunky statement jewelry, and Bottega Veneta's iconic tire boots. While we couldn't find an exact match to her trousers, Teyana's PrettyLittleThing collection includes a couple pairs of pants that take a similar silhouette, proving she was already a fan of the cut and its return to the spotlight in 2021. See her style ahead, then scope out her essential items.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Beyoncé’s Colorful Minidress & Neon Wrap Sandals Are Sure to Brighten Up Your Day

Beyoncé is ready for summer, thanks to her latest outfit. The “Black is King” musician posed on Instagram last night in a retro and colorful ensemble. A yellow, orange and blue color-blocked Mara Hoffman minidress provided a base for her outfit; the Laura dress retails for $495 on MaraHoffman.com, where it’s currently on a waitlist. Beyoncé then rounded out the look with coordinating orange earrings and dark blue sunglasses plus a blue Fendi Micro Peekaboo bag.
RetailPosted by
Teen Vogue

Billie Eilish Wore the Corset Trend We're Loving

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Bridgerton premiered at the end of 2020, it was hard to predict whether the fascination with vintage corset bodices and Regency-era fashion as a whole would stick around. Seven months later, it's safe to say it looks like at least one of them is here for the long haul.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Footwear News

Storm Reid Is Edgy in a Peekaboo Prada Crop Top & Skirt With Towering Platforms at ‘Suicide Squad’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Storm Reid debuted a sleek new look at the premiere of “The Suicide Squad” in Los Angeles. The 18-year-old actress hit the red carpet in a custom white Prada crop top and long skirt, styled by Jason Bolden. Both pieces were covered in embroidered silver eyelets, giving the ensemble a utilitarian edge. Reid and Bolden paired the set with a pair of triangular silver and black enamel stud earrings, also by Prada. One of the ensemble’s boldest statements, however, was Reid’s floor-length...
Posted by
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Goes Elegant in Draped Red Dress and Crystal Sandals at ‘The Suicide Squad’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Beckinsale stepped out in bold style for the premiere of “The Suicide Squad” in Los Angeles last night. The “Jolt” actress hit the red carpet in a bright red midi dress by Rasario. The draped silk number featured a slightly flared skirt, as well as a high neckline and voluminous sleeves with buttoned cuffs. Beckinsale paired the piece with a maroon manicure and Sara Weinstock’s gold and diamond drop earrings. On the footwear front, Beckinsale heightened her look’s glamour with a pair...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Mikaela Hoover Dazzles in Disco Ball Bralette, Sequined Miniskirt & 5-Inch Heels at ‘The Suicide Squad’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. On Monday night, stars gathered in Los Angeles for the film premiere of “The Suicide Squad.” Mikaela Hoover, who plays Camila in the movie, appeared on the red carpet alongside her co-stars like Margot Robbie and John Cena. The actress wore a shiny, dazzling silver bra top that looked disco ball-inspired. She wore a silver sequin miniskirt that matched the top, and a few simple silver pieces of jewelry. Her long dark hair was worn down in loose curls and matched her...
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Lady Gaga Stepped Out in an Ab-Baring Sweatsuit and Nighttime Sunglasses

Mother monster traded in her 9-inch platform boots and angel wings for a comfy-chic sweatsuit and sneakers following her opening performance with Tony Bennett. On Tuesday night, Lady Gaga appeared to be very happy with her and Bennett's first performance of the much-talked-about concerts series at Radio City Music Hall in honor of Bennett's 95th birthday and "last N.Y.C. performances," according to DailyMail. Gaga exited a black SUV and returned to her N.Y.C. hotel with her hands in the air and a big smile on her face.

Comments / 0

Community Policy