Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Colin Hay Covers The Greats On "I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself"

newjerseystage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(LOS ANGELES, CA) -- Colin Hay, renowned globally as the songwriter, lead vocalist/guitarist for Australian chart toppers Men at Work, has since proven himself as a solo artist, touring with his own group of L.A.-based musicians and as part of Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band. A lifelong music fan, his love for music was born in his native Scotland, working at his parents' record store where he heard all the hits of the day. This week Colin shares his cinematic version of Jimmy Webb's classic "Wichita Lineman," a hit for Glen Campbell, which premiered with The Bluegrass Situation.

www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Lane
Person
Glen Campbell
Person
Jimmy Cliff
Person
Ronnie Wood
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Jimmy Webb
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Colin Hay
Person
Justin Currie
Person
Ray Davies
Person
Gerry Marsden
Person
Bob Dylan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Greats#Hof#Australian#Wichita Lineman#Scottish#Southampton Docks#Wichita Lineman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
Related
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Colin Hay at Work in 2021: Tour and Covers Album

Colin Hay, the songwriter/lead vocalist/guitarist for Australian chart toppers Men at Work, has released a covers album. I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself, named for the 1964 U.K. hit for Dusty Springfield, features songs that he heard as a young man while working at his parents’ record shop in his native Scotland. The album arrived on CD and “random color vinyl” on August 6, 2021, via Compass Records.
Musicwrti.org

What You Don't Know About The Iconic Olympic Theme Song

If you watch the Olympic Games, surely you recognize the heroic “Olympic Anthem” that’s played on TV. But do you know the story behind this piece of music? Who composed it? How did it become so iconic? Well, here’s the inside scoop…. Starting in 1968, ABC began airing the Olympic...
Musicstereoboard.com

The Mersey Beatles at Rhyl Pavilion

The Mersey Beatles are a Beatles tribute act, who quite fittingly hail from Liverpool. They feature Mark Bloor as John Lennon, Steven Howard as Paul McCartney, Craig McGown as George Harrison, Brian Ambrose as Ringo Starr, with Tony Cook joining on keyboards. The Mersey Beatles will be performing 1 event...
CelebritiesEsquire

What Dhani Harrison Learned About His Dad, George Harrison, While Revisiting All Things Must Pass

"I really wish my father could have heard this—on vinyl," says Dhani Harrison. His dad, of course, is the late George Harrison, and the project in question is a new, monumental box set version of the artist's landmark 1970 album All Things Must Pass. Originally released just months after the Beatles broke up, the record was a then-unprecedented triple LP, with majestic production by Phil Spector—Rolling Stone called it "the War and Peace of rock and roll." The 23 tracks, including the hits "My Sweet Lord" and "What is Life," added up to a startling declaration of independence for the guitarist after spending years being limited to one or two songs per Beatle album.
Musicnewjerseystage.com

The Livesays To Release “Not What I Bargained For”

Billy Livesay, best known for his work with E Street Band legend Clarence Clemons as his guitarist & vocalist, is releasing a new album with his group The Livesays. “Not What I Bargained For”, a memorable hybrid of melody, rhythm and message, is the band’s fifth album and is slated for release on September 1st, 2021.
Musicluxurylaunches.com

Beatles set lists hand-written by Paul McCartney can fetch upto $500,000 in auction

It’s difficult to explain the hysteria and adulation of fans for the Beatles, one of the most influential acts in Twentieth Century popular music. To put it simply, even today, when two handwritten Beatles setlists from the group’s early days are being auctioned off, for a whopping $250,000 no less, a fan will pay with a smile on his face, what words won’t be able to accomplish, ‘Auctions’ will! Courtesy of Bonham’s auction house, two handwritten setlists, among only eight in existence, are officially going under the hammer.
New York City, NYnewjerseystage.com

Steve Conte To Release "Bronx Cheer" on Wicked Cool Records

New York City guitarist, singer and songwriter Steve Conte has found the way back to center stage with his first solo album in five years, the attitude-infused Bronx Cheer, releasing Friday, November 5 on Wicked Cool Records. Long known for his memorable guitar work as a member of New York...
Rock Musicbestclassicbands.com

10 Great Classic Rock Live Bootlegs

Few listening experiences can be as flat-out exciting, illuminating and even inspiring as sitting down with a recording of a favorite classic rock band that, hours before, you hadn’t known existed. We’re talking the best rock bootlegs, material that hasn’t gained official release, which sometimes very much deserves to, but which you can often find with a little diligence on the Internet. Or at a good used record store.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Markie Post, ‘Night Court’ Actress, Dies at 70

Markie Post, the actress best known for her roles in Night Court, The Fall Guy, and Scrubs died Saturday. She was 70 years old. Her manager told Deadline that she had been battling cancer for nearly four years. She’s the second Night Court actor to die in the past month.
Entertainmentkxlp941.com

This Day In Rock History-August 6th

In 1964 Rioting broke out at a Rolling Stones concert in The Hague, Netherlands. The concert lasted less than a half-an-hour as kids went nuts throwing chairs, rushing the band, moshing in the pit and stage diving. In 1966 In the wake of John Lennon’s comments that The Beatles were...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘Blaze Of Glory’: How Jon Bon Jovi Shot To Kill With His Debut Solo Album

Originally released on August 7, 1990, Jon Bon Jovi’s solo debut, Blaze Of Glory, proved to be a runaway success. Eventually earning a double-platinum certification, it quickly rose to No.3 on America’s Billboard 200 on the back of its million-selling, US chart-topping title track. Not a bad result, bearing in...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Frank Sinatra Gems Go Digital Today With ‘Reprise Rarities Volume 4’

Focusing on the legacy of Frank Sinatra – one of popular culture’s most captivating singers – during his years as a record label founder continues across all streaming services today with the release of Frank Sinatra: Reprise Rarities Volume 4 from Frank Sinatra Enterprises and UMe. Featuring 15 Reprise tracks,...
InternetWallpaper*

‘If Instagram went down I don’t know if I’d exist’

I meet Babak Ganjei for a quick coffee and to talk about his art, which becomes wine and talk of Instagram, MasterChef, bands, influencers and locksmiths: a mash-up that accurately reflects the eclectic, pop culture-infused nature of both his work and Instagram feed. Over the years, Ganjei’s dry humour and...
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

NEAL SCHON On Upcoming JOURNEY Album: 'There's No Lack Of Guitar On This Record'

JOURNEY guitarist Neal Schon recently gave a college radio simulcast interview to WMSC and WNUW where he discussed the progress of the songwriting and recording sessions for the band's upcoming studio album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I learned how to play keyboards better than ever during the pandemic, which I'd never really done before. And that's where our first single ['The Way We Used To Be', which was released in June] came from. [I sent it to] Jonathan [Cain, keyboards], and he did the lyrics on it and put a rough vocal on it. And then we had Arnel [Pineda] sing it, and we cut it and re-cut it in the studio, and it was just released. And a lot of people went, 'Wow, man. I love it.' 90 percent of people love it; the other 10 percent went, 'I don't think it sounds like JOURNEY.' I go, 'I never wrote it to be a JOURNEY song.'"
Philadelphia, MSPosted by
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

ROBERT ST. JOHN: Country legend Marty Stuart's real legacy isn't his music

When I am leading tours, especially in the Italian region of Tuscany, I’m always amazed at how much history we pass on a nondescript road without ever knowing what we are missing. On a seemingly simple one-mile stretch outside of our friend’s villa in the remote Tuscan countryside, one passes historic tombs from Etruscan times (8th Century BC) to a spot where Da Vinci painted a still life, to a mythical cistern from the 14th century to World War II sites with even more history in between. All of this on a stretch of road that 99 out of 100 people would drive by oblivious to what has come before.
Musicvhnd.com

Brian May On Planned ‘Star Fleet’ Reissue, Unheard Eddie Van Halen Solos

There may be some unheard Eddie Van Halen recordings in our future, according to Queen’s Brian May. During a recent interview with Ultimate Classic Rock’s Matt Wardlaw, May revealed that he plans on reissuing his 1983 EP Star Fleet Project featuring Eddie on guitar. Among the recording session tapes are never-before-heard solos from Eddie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy