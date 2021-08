The Vancouver Canucks have been busy over this past week. The team lost Kole Lind in the Expansion Draft, made a blockbuster trade for Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland and waived Jake Virtanen and Braden Holtby for the purpose of buyout. The club still has a few more needs they need to fill this offseason. General manager Jim Benning had been searching for a top-nine forward, but with the addition of Garland, that is possibly no longer a top priority. Instead, the Canucks should look to add a shutdown defenceman this offseason, preferably a right-handed player.