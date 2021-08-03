Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Global Blood: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $69.6 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.12. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Snapshot#Therapeutics#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Gbt#Automated Insights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $730.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce $730.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $731.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $729.93 million. TEGNA reported sales of $577.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Regeneron shares jump 3.3% premarket after earnings blow past estimates; COVID antibody sales total $2.59 billion

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares jumped 3.3% in premarket trade Thursday, after . Tarrytown, New York-based Regeneron posted net income of $$3.099 billion, or $27.97 a share, for the quarter, up from $897 million, or $7.61 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $25.80, well ahead of the $17.90 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $5.139 billion from $1.952 billion a year ago, also well ahead of the $3.963 billion FactSet consensus. Revenue included $2.59 billion in sales of the company's COVID-19 antibody treatment, after it made and delivered 1.25 million doses for the U.S. government. The company said it also achieved record sales of its Eylea and Dupixent franchises, according to Chief Executive Leonard Schleifer. The company is planning to invest $1.8 billion over six years to expand R&D and manufacturing at its Tarrytown campus. Shares have gained 20% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Earnings Outlook For Mednax

Mednax (NYSE:MD) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, August 06. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report. What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?. Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Cigna beats earnings expectations and raises revenue outlook, but stock falls

Cigna Corp. reported Thursday second-quarter profit and revenue that topped forecasts, amid strength in the health insurers pharmacy business, while growth in customer relationships slowed from the previous quarter. The stock fell 2.8% in premarket trading. Net income fell to $1.47 billion, or $4.25 a share, from $1.75 billion, or $4.73 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share declined to $5.24 from $5.81 but beat the FactSet consensus of $4.96. Total revenue rose 9.8% to $43.13 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $41.19 billion, as pharmacy revenue grew 13.1% to $30.05 billion to beat expectations of $28.53 billion. Total customer relationships as of June 30 rose 3.6% to 191.11 million and total pharmacy customers increased 5.0% to 101.93 million, driven by strong ongoing retention and new sales, which compares with growth of 13.7% and 28.2%, respectively, in the second quarter. For 2021, Cigna raised its revenue outlook to at least $170 billion from at least $166 billion, and affirmed its adjusted EPS outlook of at least $20.20.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Change Healthcare (CHNG) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat

CHNG - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 41 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 10.9%. Nonetheless, the bottom line improved 64% on a year-over-year basis. Net loss per share was 1 cent in the quarter, much narrower that...
Financial ReportsRegister Citizen

BellRing Brands: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $9.5 million. The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 30 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
Financial ReportsInvestopedia

Moderna Q2 2021 Earnings Report Recap

Moderna Earnings Results Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction EPS Match $6.46 $6.46 Revenue Match $4.4B $4.4B. Source: Predictions based on analysts' consensus from Visible Alpha. Moderna (MRNA) Financial Results: Analysis. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) reported Q2 FY 2021 earnings that matched analyst expectations. Earnings per share (EPS) came in positive...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Amedisys Stock Is Crashing Today

Amedisys beat analysts' earnings expectations in Q2, but its revenue came in slightly below the consensus estimate. The main factor weighing on the stock was its lower-than-expected full-year guidance. What happened. Shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) were down 21.2% as of 11:29 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The big decline came after...
Financial Reportskfgo.com

Sempra reports second quarter earnings that beat estimates

(Reuters) – U.S. energy company Sempra Energy reported second quarter earnings on Thursday that beat analysts expectations by about 3%. The company, based in San Diego, announced adjusted second quarter earnings of $504 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, compared to $501 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, in the same period in 2020.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Jack in the Box (JACK) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

JACK - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both earnings and revenues not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved on a year-over-year basis. While the bottom line beat the consensus mark for the fifth straight quarter, the top line surpassed the same for the seventh consecutive time.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Western Union (WU) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y

WU - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 48 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.13%. The bottom line grew 17.1% year over year. Better-than-expected results were driven by revenue growth, gain on an investment sale, and a lower effective tax rate. Debt retirement expenses, compensation-related expenses and strategic investments in marketing and technology were partial offsets.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.21). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Dana also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Yelp Stock: Company Posts Surprise Profit, Raises Forecast

Yelp Inc. (YELP) - Get Report reported an unexpected second-quarter profit Thursday, helped by re-openings in the U.S., that have the company feeling optimistic enough to raise revenue guidance for the rest of the year. Yelp said it earned 6 cents a share in the quarter on revenue of $257.2...

Comments / 0

Community Policy