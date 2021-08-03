Joseph Young Is Back on the Podium With Berkeley Symphony

For Joseph Young, music director and conductor at Berkeley Symphony, the past year and a half has involved finding new creative outlets like painting, cooking more, and building bookshelves and coffee tables — all the kinds of activities that are normally off the table for busy, traveling musicians. It’s made him ever more grateful for the time that he does spend in front of musicians making music. “I’m the only one [in the orchestra] that makes music that makes no sound,” Young says. The pandemic urged him to try “to navigate around that and … be creative about how to share [his] passion of music to a community that [he didn’t] get to see.”