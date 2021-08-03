Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Lattice: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) _ Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $21.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Hillsboro, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 25 cents per share. The results topped...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Dana also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce $3.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.49 billion and the lowest is $3.32 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $385-393 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $376.38 million.Kforce also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.910 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Posts Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 4.51%.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to announce $4.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.19 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 Earnings Estimate for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for IQVIA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will earn $8.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Kraft Heinz Q2 Earnings Tops Estimates; Provides Q3 Outlook

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) reported a second-quarter FY21 net sales decline of 0.5% year-on-year, to $6.62 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $6.53 billion. Sales in the United States Fell 3.6% Y/Y, Canada increased 8.8%, and international sales grew 8.3%. Organic net sales for the quarter fell 2.1%. Gross...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60 to $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.600-$3.000 EPS. Several research analysts recently issued...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.850-$2.950 EPS. EQR traded up $0.42 on...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Euronet is persistently grappling with high operating expenses, which put pressure on margins. Its weak ROE bothers. The balance sheet position is another concern. Nevertheless, the company's strong position is backed by constant expansions through acquisitions. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise the company well for growth. While the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from the physical and digital distribution channels, the epay segment gained traction from the strategy of boosting digital channels. Its digital transactions have been gaining traction for quite some time. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year. The company's second-quarter earnings of 35 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45.3%.”
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

CVS Health Corp Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ) reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. CVS Health Corp announced earnings per share of $2.42 on revenue of $72.62B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.06 on revenue of $70.14B. CVS Health...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Emerson Electric Beats Q3 Earnings Estimate, Raises FY21 Outlook

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) reported third-quarter sales growth of 20% year-over-year to $4.7 billion, beating the consensus of $4.57 billion. Underlying sales were up 15%. Sales by segments: Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation $781 million (+10.2% Y/Y), Valves, Actuators & Regulators $880 million (+4.5% Y/Y), Industrial Solutions $593 million (+26.4%...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report earnings per share of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.47. Hasbro reported earnings per share of $1.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.36). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $29,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy